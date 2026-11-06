Ramayana: Mahesh Babu praises Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi’s film, calls Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari’s work ‘magical’

Mahesh Babu is impressed by Ramayana movie. He has praised Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s performances.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-mahesh-babu-praises-ranbir-kapoor-yash-and-sai-pallavis-film-calls-namit-malhotra-and-nitesh-tiwaris-work-magical-8542730/ Copy

Ramayana, Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has joined the list of celebrities praising Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana. The actor recently shared his reaction to the film on social media, calling Ranbir, Yash, and Sai Pallavi’s performances “magical”. He also congratulated director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra for bringing the epic story to the big screen on such a grand scale.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mahesh Babu spoke about how special it was to watch stories that people have grown up hearing come alive in theatres. He praised the lead actors and appreciated the efforts of the entire team behind the ambitious project.

Sharing his review, the actor wrote, “The stories we’ve grown up hearing since childhood, coming alive so beautifully on the big screen… makes me so happy. ❤️ Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi… magical. ❤️❤️❤️ @malhotra_namit & @niteshtiwari22 take a bow. Kudos to all your efforts in pulling off a film of this scale. Congrats to the entire team of #Ramayana !❤️❤️”

The stories we’ve grown up hearing since childhood, coming alive so beautifully on the big screen… makes me so happy. ❤️

Ranbir, Yash, Sai Pallavi… magical. ❤️❤️❤️

@malhotra_namit & @niteshtiwari22 take a bow. Kudos to all your efforts in pulling off a film of this scale. Congrats to the entire team of #Ramayana !❤️❤️ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 6, 2026



Mahesh Babu’s reaction comes as Ramayana: Part 1 continues to receive appreciation from members of the film industry. Earlier, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had also praised the film. While Rajamouli appreciated the scale of the project, Sandeep lauded Ranbir and Yash’s performances and called Namit Malhotra an exceptionally committed producer.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film also stars Ravie Dubey in a key role.

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the epic is planned as a two-part cinematic franchise. With its large-scale production, elaborate visuals and retelling of one of India’s most celebrated epics, the film has attracted considerable attention from audiences and the film industry.