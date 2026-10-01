Ramayana: Mukesh Khanna slams Ranbir Kapoor’s look, questions portrayal of Lord Rama, ‘Aapne unko Salman Khan’

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana. However, the film has drawn criticism from Mukesh Khanna, who has expressed reservations about its creative choices.

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The most anticipated Ramayana has been drawing attention ever since the makers began sharing glimpses of the ambitious mythological epic. With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama, expectations are high, but the film’s promotional material has also sparked debate over its casting, visual effects, and interpretation of the revered character. While audiences have shared different opinions about the project, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has now joined the discussion. Known for playing Shaktimaan, Khanna has raised questions about how the film presents Lord Rama and whether the portrayal reflects the values associated with the deity.

Mukesh Khanna questions Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama

In a conversation with Bollywood Now on its YouTube channel, Mukesh Khanna shared his reaction to the Ramayana: Part 1 trailer and criticised the way Lord Rama has been presented. He said the character appeared more like a man of action than Maryada Purushottam, the ideal of dignity and righteousness traditionally associated with him.

The actor specifically questioned a sequence in which Lord Rama climbs a tree and shoots arrows. According to Khanna, such a scene does not match his understanding of the character as depicted in the epic. He acknowledged Lord Rama’s divine power but argued that the film should also reflect his restraint and conduct.

‘Aapne unko Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth bana diya’

Speaking about the portrayal, Khanna said, “Aapne unko Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth bana diya hai. Nahi sahab, Ram Ram hai. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram. Woh smile karte the, even Samudra ko bhi haath jodkar kehte the, hatt jao mujhe aage jaana hai.”

Khanna further questioned the need for the Vanar Sena if Lord Rama was shown fighting like a conventional action hero. He said, “If you portray Shri Ram more as a man of action than as Maryada Purushottam, and turn him into Clint Eastwood, I might feel that Lord Ram did not fight like this. If he fought this way, then why would he have needed the help of the Vanar Sena?”

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor in dual roles as Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama. The ensemble cast includes Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi. The film’s music is composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2026, reportedly on November 8, while the second part is expected to release on Diwali 2027.