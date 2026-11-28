Ramayana: Namit Malhotra breaks silence on Ravana glorification claims, praises audience response to Yash, ‘Ravana ne koi…’

The producer addresses the debate surrounding the depiction of the mythological character and explains what the team hoped to bring to the big-screen adaptation.

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Namit Malhotra responds to Ravana portrayal criticism (PC: Twitter)

Ramayana has sparked conversations among viewers over its portrayal of several characters, with Ravana‘s screen presence becoming a major talking point. While some viewers have questioned whether the film presents the Lanka king in a glorified manner, producer Namit Malhotra has now shared the makers’ perspective. He has maintained that the intention was never to praise Ravana or his actions. Instead, the team wanted audiences to understand the character’s journey and the events that shaped him. Namit also spoke about the response to Yash’s performance and explained why Ravana’s story needed to be explored.

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra responds to Ravana glorification claims

While speaking to DD News recently, Namit addressed the criticism surrounding Ravana’s portrayal and clarified that the film does not show the character as good. He suggested that audiences appreciated Yash’s performance because of the actor’s screen presence rather than any attempt by the makers to glorify Ravana.

Namit said, “Humne Ravana ko accha nahi dikhaya. Logo ne kya dekha hai Yash, jo ek superstar hai, unko Yash ka performance accha laga hai. Ravana ne koi accha kaam nahi kiya puri picture mein. Usne tehes-nehes kiya, usne itna aatank machaya hai ki Prabhu Shri Rama ko aana pada uss aatank ko khatam karne ke liye.”

Explaining the intention behind the portrayal, Namit said the makers wanted to tell a universal story. He added that the film explores Ravana’s transformation from childhood into the powerful figure known as Dashanan. According to him, showing the character’s journey does not mean approving of his actions. He further said, “Hum yeh chahte hai ki log samjhe humne universal picture banayi hai. Ravana ka koi bhi praise nahi hai…”

Namit Malhotra questions Ravana’s relationship with Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva

The producer also raised a question about Ravana’s relationship with the divine. He pointed out that Ravana received boons from Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva and said the story should also explore why the gods granted him those blessings.

Namit said, “Jo sabse main baat aaj tak kisi ne nahi puchi ki agar Ravana itna kharab tha, toh Brahma aur Shiv ji ne unko vardhaan kyun diya? Agar Bhagwan ne swayam unko vardhaan diya hai, toh usne kuch toh kiya hoga jiske wajah se Bhagwan se usse vardhaan mila.”

See viral video of Namit Malhotra here

Was Ravana Glorified in #Ramayana ?

A subtle answer by #NamitMalhotra . https://t.co/dUoMPZ7S5z — samayhuun (@samayhuun21) November 27, 2026

About Ramayana, its cast and box office numbers

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Yash plays Ravana in the two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The second instalment of Ramayana has also seen a change in its release schedule. Initially planned for a Diwali 2027 release, the film is now expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2028.

Meanwhile, the first instalment has recorded a major box-office performance. According to Sacnilk figures till November 27, 2026, Ramayana collected Rs 1,790.10 crore in worldwide gross over 23 days. Its India net collection stood at Rs 1,000.55 crore across all languages.