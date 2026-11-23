Ramayana: Namit Malhotra compares Hanuman to Iron Man, calls Sunny Deol perfect for role, ‘Imagine him as…’

The producer shares an interesting perspective on the character's larger-than-life personality and why the actor's screen presence makes him a memorable choice.

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Namit Malhotra calls Lord Hanuman the Iron Man of Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

The arrival of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana has given audiences another reason to look forward to the film’s next chapter. While the character was introduced briefly towards the end of the first instalment, his presence has already created excitement among viewers. Producer Namit Malhotra recently opened up about the character and explained why Sunny Deol was chosen to portray him. In an interesting comparison, Namit described Hanuman as India’s answer to Iron Man and shared how the actor’s personality fits the larger-than-life role.

Namit Malhotra compares Lord Hanuman to Iron Man

During a conversation with Gold Derby, Namit Malhotra spoke about the importance of Lord Hanuman in the Ramayana universe. He described the character as one of the most loved figures in the epic and compared his popularity with that of Marvel superhero Iron Man.

Speaking about Hanuman’s introduction and his importance in the upcoming film, Namit said, “Imagine him as our Iron Man, because he’s the fan favourite. The next film will really be elevated because we have Hanuman; it’s a roller-coaster waiting to happen. And it’s good to have preserved that introduction, because we left the audience with this sense of suspense over what Rama will do next. And now you’ll see who is going to lead the charge.”

Why was Sunny Deol chosen to play Hanuman?

Namit also explained the thinking behind casting Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. According to producer, the character needed someone who could bring together innocence and warmth while also appearing powerful and intimidating when required.

He said, “Sunny has done a couple of films where he’s gone from being sweet and innocent to making mountains shake. He’s already celebrated as one of India’s superheroes without ever actually playing a superhero as such. The next part of the story goes into a whole new orbit in terms of the scale of the storytelling, so it will be great to have Hanuman in there alongside Rama. In some ways, the epic of the Ramayana really begins here.”

How was Hanuman introduced in Ramayana?

The post-credits scene of Ramayana: Part 1 offered audiences their first glimpse of Lord Hanuman. The sequence featured a powerful musical score while keeping his face hidden.

A wider shot showed Hanuman flying with his gada while chanting Jai Shri Ram. The Hanuman Chalisa sung by Diljit Dosanjh played in the background, making the introduction even more memorable. His arrival also sets up his important role in the upcoming sequel as Rama begins his search for Sita and prepares for the battle against Ravana.

Ramayana cast and box office collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey plays role of Lakshmana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash stars as Ravana. Sunny Deol’s appearance as Hanuman has also created considerable anticipation for the sequel.

According to Sacnilk, the film’s worldwide gross collection after 18 days stands at Rs 1,693.50 crore. Its India gross collection is Rs 1,126.50 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 942.75 crore. The overseas market has contributed Rs 567 crore to the worldwide total.