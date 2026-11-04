Ramayana: Namit Malhotra shares update on Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 2 ahead of Part 1 release, hints at trilogy

With Ranbir Kapoor leading the first instalment, the makers are already looking ahead to the future of the epic saga and what audiences can expect from its subsequent chapters.

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Namit Malhotra announces 2028 release for Part 2 (PC: Twitter)

The excitement around Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra‘s Ramayana continues to build as the first instalment prepares for its theatrical release. The ambitious mythological drama brings together several prominent names from Indian cinema and is being made on a scale rarely attempted in the industry. While audiences are waiting to see Ranbir Kapoor portray Lord Rama, the makers are also working towards completing the larger story. Producer Namit Malhotra has now shared an important update about the sequel, along with a possibility that could change the film’s original release plan.

Ramayana Part 2 postponed to 2028, confirms Namit Malhotra

Ramayana Part 2, which was earlier expected to arrive in 2027, has now been pushed to 2028. In an interview with E! News, producer Namit Malhotra explained that the team wants additional time to complete the second instalment. He said the makers do not want to rush the project and are aiming to give the concluding chapter the scale and treatment it deserves.

Read more: CM Vijay gives green light to 6 AM shows ahead of Ramayana and other Diwali releases

Explaining the decision, Namit said, “So the idea was now that we’ve got so much excitement that the world has had, we want to take a little bit more time to make sure that when we present the grand finale, we have a little bit more time to do what we did on Part One. That extra year is what I genuinely believe we need to do justice for a film of this size. When you see part 2 coming in, that will be a whole other story. We didn’t want to do a rush job or get ahead of ourselves. We want to deliver the finale in the most grand way that it deserves.”

Could Ramayana be expanded into a trilogy?

The sequel’s revised timeline is not the only update shared by the producer. In another interview with Review Nation, Namit hinted that the makers could reconsider their original plan and expand Ramayana into three parts. He revealed that the project was initially envisioned as a trilogy before the team decided to tell the story across two films.

He said, “I feel like we may sit back on the drawing board and see if there’s anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it. Because, you know, while we say that, we also have two different versions of the same film, with two different runtimes on part one itself. So, depending on which way the next round of feedback goes, I’d love to not have to make two different versions. I’m sure Nitesh would also like to stick to one version.”

See viral video of Namit Malhotra here

#Ramayana Part 3 So there is still a chance of 3rd Part confirm by Namit Malhotra Just look at the smile of Nitesh Tiwari #RanbirKapoor #Yash #SaiPallavi https://t.co/KwvKx7NbJt — Prof DK2 (@who_are_u07) November 3, 2026

Cast, budget and release date of Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of A Legend features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film reportedly has a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian film projects. The first instalment is all set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026.