Ramayana new posters: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey’s vanvaas avatars revealed; fans praise Yash as Ravana – Check reactions

Ramayana: Part One has unveiled new character posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash. While the vanvaas looks of Ram, Sita and Lakshman caught attention, fans were particularly impressed by Yash as Ravana.

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Ramayana new posters out (PC: Instagram)

The wait for Ramayana: Part One just got a little more exciting. After giving audiences glimpses of its grand world, the makers have now dropped a fresh set of character posters, offering a closer look at the key cast. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey appear together in their vanvaas avatars, while Yash gets a striking individual poster as Ravana. The new visuals quickly caught attention online, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions.

Ramayana new posters reveal Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Ravie Dubey’s vanvaas looks

Ramayana: Part One posters introduce Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. One of the visuals shows the three characters together during their vanvaas, dressed in traditional attire and carrying bows.

The official poster was shared with the caption, “Together Always, in Dharma.” The image focuses on the trio rather than the larger action and spectacle associated with the film, giving fans a glimpse of their journey during exile.

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The new look of Ravie Dubey has also become a talking point, as the actor makes his first major appearance as Lakshman in the promotional material. Fans reacted with excitement after finally getting a closer look at his character. One of the users on Twitter said, “It’s As Beautiful As Nature”, another wrote, “Pure cinematic magic”, another X user said, This is so beautiful”, another tweet reads, “The Posters looking MAGNIFICENT”

Ranbir and Sai Pallavi have already been seen in earlier glimpses as Ram and Sita, but the new poster brings the three central characters together in one frame.

Ramayana Yash poster: Yash’s Ravana look steals attention

If the vanvaas poster brought out the emotional side of Ramayana, Yash’s individual poster takes a completely different route. The actor appears as Ravana against the backdrop of his golden Lanka, dressed in dark clothing with elaborate gold detailing.

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The official account introduced the character as “The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana”. One of the users on Twitter said, “The ruler of all 3 worlds, Ravana”, another wrote, “Both #Good and #Evil Poster #Dharma stand in one”, another X user’s tweet reads, “Yash As Ravan – He looks great”

Yash’s look quickly became one of the biggest talking points among fans. Several social media users praised the scale of the poster and his appearance as Ravana. One Reddit reaction called it the “Best poster so far”, while other fans described the visuals as magnificent.

The latest posters have added to the growing buzz around Ramayana: Part One. Fans particularly appreciated the fact that the new visuals reveal more of the characters without giving away major story details.

About Ramayana: Part One

Ramayana: Part One is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Ravie Dubey essays Lakshman.

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Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 6, 2026, with its India release planned for Diwali on November 8, 2026.