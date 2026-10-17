Ramayana new promo: Sai Pallavi’s Sita takes on demons in more battle scenes revealed -Watch

Ramayana new promo out: From Sai Pallavi’s battle scenes to Yash’s Tandav, here’s what the new footage shows.

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Sai Pallavi in Ramayana (PC- Instagram)

The world of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is taking shape with new glimpses of its grand visuals, powerful characters and large-scale production. A new promotional video featuring producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actor Ranbir Kapoor offers a look at the work going into the film. Namit also revealed that more than 10,000 people from around the world are working on the project.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, during Diwali, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

Sai Pallavi battles demons in new Ramayana footage

The new footage offers glimpses of the film’s key characters and action sequences. Ranbir is seen as Ram standing on a mountain as the sun rises, while Yash’s Ravana performs the tandav in front of a large statue of Lord Shiva. The video also shows Jatayu in his full form and Sai Pallavi’s Sita taking on demons in a warrior-like avatar. Kunal Kapoor appears briefly as Indra, holding his Vajra, or thunderbolt.

The footage also hints at the conflict between Ram and Ravana, with both characters facing obstacles on their paths for very different reasons.

Sharing the video, the filmmakers wrote, “A LIFE SIZED EPIC. Sit down with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND to the big screen,”



Namit Malhotra reveals 10,000 people are working on Ramayana

The promotional video begins with Ranbir saying, “Ramayana. Let’s see it in the best way possible.” Namit then describes the scale and emotional depth of the film, saying, “Ramayana is a life-sized epic that has so much depth of character, emotion, spectacle. There’s something in it for everyone.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari explains why the story could connect with audiences across the world. He says, “People from around the world would be able to connect with it. There’s a great father-son story. There’s a great underdog story. A very brave love story.”

Namit also talks about why he wanted to bring the epic to the big screen. “When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don’t get made, they happen,” he says.

Ranbir praises the scale of the project and the team behind it, adding, “The kind of cast, crew that Namit put together. The kind of opportunity that you gave us, the scale that you gave us, creative people, that’s really rare in this industry.”

Namit then shares the scale of the production, saying, “Just to give people a sense of numbers, we have over 10,000 people on this film worldwide.”

Ramayana release date, budget and music

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects.

The first part is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is expected to release during Diwali 2027.