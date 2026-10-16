Ramayana new trailer Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s epic face-off wins praise, Jatayu’s battle leaves netizens stunned, says ‘This will be peak’

Ramayana's new trailer has received an enthusiastic response on X, with fans praising Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and the film's grand action sequences. Here's what netizens are saying about Ramayana's new trailer.

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Ramayana new trailer Twitter review (PC: YouTube)

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of the Legend have given fans another reason to look forward to the upcoming epic. The newly released trailer has offered a closer look at the film’s grand world, powerful characters, and action sequences. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana, the film has already generated considerable interest, and the latest promotional video has added to the excitement. Soon after the trailer dropped, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions. The response has been largely positive so far, with viewers praising the scale of the visuals, the intense action, and the performances of the lead actors. Here’s what netizens are saying about the new Ramayana trailer.

Ramayana new trailer Twitter reactions

The latest Ramayana trailer has received an enthusiastic response on social media. Fans have particularly praised the Jatayu-Ravana battle, with several viewers describing the sequence as thrilling and predicting that it could be a major big-screen highlight.

One viewer praised the aerial battle for giving them “pure goosebumps”, while another said the Ravana-Jatayu confrontation could make theatres erupt with excitement. These reactions suggest that the action sequences have become one of the biggest highlights following the trailer’s release.

Yash has also drawn major attention for his portrayal of Ravana. A brief shot of the character praying before an idol of Lord Shiva, surrounded by fire, with one viewer calling it the “frame of the century”. Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance as Lord Rama and the confrontation between Rama and Lord Parshuram have also generated excitement.

The Jatayu-Ravana battle is among the standout moments. The sequence shows Ravana facing the mighty bird as the conflict surrounding the abduction of Goddess Sita (played by Sai Pallavi) unfolds. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu.

The trailer’s visuals, background score, and large-scale presentation have received praise as well. While the audience response is still developing, the early reactions suggest that the new promo has succeeded in building anticipation for the film.

Check reactions for Ramayana new trailer

Happy Friday from the greatest trailer in cinema history. #Ramayana https://t.co/1hVFx3Vtw7 — $ (@Dmis_fit) October 16, 2026

Dear #Yash – The way you elevated this part is beyond Hollywood Stuff ! I Couldn’t believe i’m watching Indian film’s Trailer anymore . #Ramayana His remarkable elevation of Ravan will be remember for CENTURIES to come @TheNameIsYash I am outrightly SHAKEN in this segment https://t.co/9YQkc3t6Rf — Manoz Kumar (@ManozTalks) October 15, 2026

Glimpse of the century #Ramayana – Hurricane loading https://t.co/Sjg2Szms9B — Nitesh (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 16, 2026

– This is the epic trailer I’ve been waiting for!! #RamayanaTrailer… The scale is so grand & the visuals are lavish Fantastic trailer! Feels like Team #Ramayana finally hit the bullseye Background scoreCan’t wait to catch this in IMAX 05-11-26!!

#RanbirKapoor | #Yash — Radhe RanVijay (@Being_Bhai_) October 15, 2026

Look at this shot

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#Ramayana #jatayu https://t.co/IuVvrzBLsU — Freshyamerica (@freshyamerica) October 15, 2026

STILLS FROM RAMAYANA ✨ #Ramayana #Ramayanatrailer #Anupamkher #RanbirKapoor #LordRam #ArunGovil #KingDashrath #RamayanaPosters #Jatayu #Ramayana2026 #NiteshTiwari #NamitMalhotra #IndianCinema #BollywoodNews #BollywoodUpdates #MovieManBlogger https://t.co/RGIJKw1RxD — Moवीमॅనబ్లోக்અર (@moviemanblogger) October 15, 2026

The #RamayanaTrailer 2.0 is receiving overwhelmingly positive reactions from all corners. What a GRAND comeback by Team @WorldOfRamayana The buzz is massive and I am expecting a ₹100 CRORE+ Day 1 at the Indian Box Office. #Ramayana | #RanbirKapoor | #Yash https://t.co/xGqdjevJcX — Gaurav Mishrra (@Gaurav_5599) October 15, 2026

The #RamayanaTrailer 2.0 is receiving overwhelmingly positive reactions from all corners. What a GRAND comeback by Team @WorldOfRamayana The buzz is massive and I am expecting a ₹100 CRORE+ Day 1 at the Indian Box Office. #Ramayana | #RanbirKapoor | #Yash https://t.co/xGqdjevJcX — Gaurav Mishrra (@Gaurav_5599) October 15, 2026

Shot of the DECADE…

#ramayana #ramayanatrailer #ranbirkapoor #yash @malhotra_namit @dneg @WorldOfRamayana https://t.co/8VvbaYfpUU — Harshil (@bodatharshil_) October 15, 2026

Shot of the DECADE…

#ramayana #ramayanatrailer #ranbirkapoor #yash @malhotra_namit @dneg @WorldOfRamayana https://t.co/8VvbaYfpUU — Harshil (@bodatharshil_) October 15, 2026

present our history in a nice way to the world and see the magic , looks like team ramayana is going right direction , spectacular trailer

#RamayanaTrailer https://t.co/6h4tiYzY2x — ✨ (@_livlovlaugh) October 15, 2026

Yash The VFX of #Ramayana looks incredible @TheNameIsYash

Indian cinema at its peak #Ramayana #RamayanaTrailer #Yash #RockingStarYash #IndianCinema #KFI https://t.co/4SDMIR3po5 — saisurya (@saiprasad2628) October 15, 2026

#RamayanaTrailer Review -4.5/5 stars

Outstanding cinematography. Crazy scenes of Yash as Raavan. Ranbir is also looking Good in this Trailer. Vfx top notch. India first day 100 cr Nett Guaranteed. — Mayank Chandani (@CHANDANIMAYANK) October 15, 2026

#RamayanaTrailer Review -4.5/5 stars

Outstanding cinematography. Crazy scenes of Yash as Raavan. Ranbir is also looking Good in this Trailer. Vfx top notch. India first day 100 cr Nett Guaranteed. — Mayank Chandani (@CHANDANIMAYANK) October 15, 2026

#RamayanaTrailer Review -4.5/5 stars

Outstanding cinematography. Crazy scenes of Yash as Raavan. Ranbir is also looking Good in this Trailer. Vfx top notch. India first day 100 cr Nett Guaranteed. — Mayank Chandani (@CHANDANIMAYANK) October 15, 2026

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend release date

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The first part is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.

With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol among its leading cast members, the film is one of the major Indian releases to watch out for this festive season 2026.