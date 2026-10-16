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  • Ramayana new trailer Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yashs epic face-off wins praise, Jatayus battle leaves netizens stunned, says This will be peak

Ramayana new trailer Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s epic face-off wins praise, Jatayu’s battle leaves netizens stunned, says ‘This will be peak’

Ramayana's new trailer has received an enthusiastic response on X, with fans praising Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana and the film's grand action sequences. Here's what netizens are saying about Ramayana's new trailer.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: October 16, 2026, 8:34 AM IST
Ramayana new trailer Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s epic face-off wins praise, Jatayu's battle leaves netizens stunned, says ‘This will be peak’
Ramayana new trailer Twitter review (PC: YouTube)

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of the Legend have given fans another reason to look forward to the upcoming epic. The newly released trailer has offered a closer look at the film’s grand world, powerful characters, and action sequences. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana, the film has already generated considerable interest, and the latest promotional video has added to the excitement. Soon after the trailer dropped, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions. The response has been largely positive so far, with viewers praising the scale of the visuals, the intense action, and the performances of the lead actors. Here’s what netizens are saying about the new Ramayana trailer. 

Ramayana new trailer Twitter reactions 

The latest Ramayana trailer has received an enthusiastic response on social media. Fans have particularly praised the Jatayu-Ravana battle, with several viewers describing the sequence as thrilling and predicting that it could be a major big-screen highlight.  

Read more: Ramayana screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film may get special premiere on November 5

One viewer praised the aerial battle for giving them “pure goosebumps”, while another said the Ravana-Jatayu confrontation could make theatres erupt with excitement. These reactions suggest that the action sequences have become one of the biggest highlights following the trailer’s release. 

Yash has also drawn major attention for his portrayal of Ravana. A brief shot of the character praying before an idol of Lord Shiva, surrounded by fire, with one viewer calling it the “frame of the century”. Ranbir Kapoor’s appearance as Lord Rama and the confrontation between Rama and Lord Parshuram have also generated excitement.  

The Jatayu-Ravana battle is among the standout moments. The sequence shows Ravana facing the mighty bird as the conflict surrounding the abduction of Goddess Sita (played by Sai Pallavi) unfolds. Anupam Kher has lent his voice to Jatayu.   

The trailer’s visuals, background score, and large-scale presentation have received praise as well. While the audience response is still developing, the early reactions suggest that the new promo has succeeded in building anticipation for the film. 

Check reactions for Ramayana new trailer

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend release date  

Ramayana: Rise of the Legend is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The first part is scheduled to be released on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.  

With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol among its leading cast members, the film is one of the major Indian releases to watch out for this festive season 2026. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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