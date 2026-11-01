Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari reveals Ravana-Jatayu fight sequence took 6.5 years to complete, says ‘Thousands of people have worked…’

Nitesh Tiwari has revealed the extensive work behind Ramayana's visual effects. From spending six and a half years on the Ravana-Jatayu battle to creating 40-50 designs for Pushpak Viman, the filmmaker shared interesting details about the making of the film.

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Nitesh Tiwari reveals Ravana-Jatayu fight took 6.5 years to complete in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Bringing an epic like Ramayana to the big screen is no small task, especially when the story has some of the most iconic characters and moments from Indian mythology. With Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash stepping into the role of Ravana, expectations from director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film are already high. However, the filmmaker has now shared a glimpse of the enormous effort that has gone into creating some of its most important sequences. In a recent conversation, he spoke about the time, planning and creative decisions behind one of the film’s biggest action sequences.

Ramayana: Ravana-Jatayu fight took 6.5 years to complete

Speaking in an interview with Shreyas Media, Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari revealed that the battle between Ravana and Jatayu took six and a half years to complete. The timeline included the initial briefing to the artist and the completion of the entire sequence.

Explaining the scale of work involved, the filmmaker said, “You know how much time it has taken for us to finish the Ravana and Jatayu fight? From the time I briefed the previous artist to the time we finished the whole thing, six and a half years. One action sequence. I can go on and on about it for an hour just to tell you how much effort went into making everything from scratch. And thousands of people have worked on it.”

He further explained that thousands of people worked on bringing the sequence to life. The filmmaker added that he could spend an entire hour talking about the effort that went into creating everything from scratch.

The Ravana-Jatayu battle is an important moment in the Ramayana, where Jatayu, the king of birds, attempts to stop Ravana from abducting Sita. The sequence required detailed visual planning and several creative decisions to recreate the mythical encounter on screen.

* 6.5 Yrs Work for the Ravana–Jatayu battle sequence * 2 Yrs JUST to design the Pushpak Vimana. – Dir Nitesh Tiwari | #Ramayana https://t.co/i2FCOkkNXA — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 31, 2026

Ramayana team created 40-50 designs for Pushpak Viman

Another interesting revelation from Nitesh Tiwari was about the design of Pushpak Viman, the mythical flying vehicle associated with Ravana. According to the director, the team spent nearly two years working on its final appearance. The makers reportedly explored around 40 to 50 different designs before selecting the version that audiences will see in the film.

He explained, “We took close to two years to arrive at that. And then a lot of things changed, which is why it took us so long to shape the Ravana and Jatayu fight. Because previously, we assumed the design of Pushpak Viman would be something like that, and we shaped the sequence around it. And when we loved the final design, which was completely different from what we had first thought, we had to do a lot of iterations. We created some 40-50 designs for Pushpak Viman before finalising the one you see in the film. We didn’t want something that did look like it could fly; we wanted some kind of science to go into it. Because I believe, we all believe there was science behind everything that happened that time.”

The filmmaker also explained that the team wanted the vehicle to have a believable design rather than simply making something that looked like it could fly. He added that they wanted to incorporate a sense of science into its appearance and functionality.

Ramayana release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The first installment is scheduled to be released during Diwali 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.