Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari spent 6.5 years creating one action sequence, reveals pushpak viman’s design parocess

Nitesh Tiwari has revealed that it took six and a half years to create the Ravana-Jatayu fight sequence for Ramayana. The director also shared that the team explored nearly 50 designs for Ravana's Pushpak Viman before finalising its look for the film.

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Ramayana world premiere (PC-Instagram)

Creating a film on the scale of Ramayana requires years of planning, creative work and technical effort. Director Nitesh Tiwari has shared details about the work behind one of the film’s major action sequences featuring Ravana and Jatayu. He revealed that the team spent six and a half years developing the sequence, and that Ravana’s Pushpak Viman went through nearly 40 to 50 versions before the final look was approved. In an interview with Shreyas Media, Nitesh spoke about the time and effort required to create the sequence from scratch. He also acknowledged the contribution of the thousands of artists who worked on the project.

Talking about the process, he said, “You know how much time it has taken for us to finish the Ravana and Jatayu fight? From the time I briefed the previous artist to the time we finished the whole thing, six and a half years. One action sequence. I can go on and on about it for an hour just to tell you how much effort went into making everything from scratch. And thousands of people have worked on it.”

Ramayana: Pushpak Viman Went Through 50 Designs

Nitesh also revealed that the team spent nearly two years working on the design of Pushpak Viman, Ravana’s mythical flying vehicle. The initial design changed several times, which meant that the team had to make changes to the action sequence as well.

Explaining the process, he said, “We took close to two years to arrive at that. And then a lot of things changed, which is why it took us so long to shape the Ravana and Jatayu fight. Because previously, we assumed the design of Pushpak Viman would be something like that, and we shaped the sequence around it.”

He further added, “And when we loved the final design, which was completely different from what we had first thought, we had to do a lot of iterations.”

The filmmaker also explained that the team wanted the flying vehicle to have a convincing design rather than simply making it look visually appealing. Revealing how many versions were considered, he said, “We created some 40-50 designs for Pushpak Viman before finalising the one you see in the film. We didn’t want something that did look like it could fly, we wanted some kind of science to go into it. Because I believe, we all believe there was science behind everything that happened that time.”

Ranbir Kapoor Reacts to AI Claims About VFX

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in the film, spoke about the criticism faced by visual effects in big-budget films. The actor said it was disappointing when the work of VFX artists was dismissed as AI-generated.

Highlighting the effort that goes into creating every frame, Ranbir said, “You know, one really feels bad when someone releases something and people call it AI. Actually there are thousands of people tirelessly working for days and hours to get one frame right. There is a lot of hard work that goes into bringing the finesse in the CGI.”

Ramayana Cast and Release Date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman.

The film is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. The first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.