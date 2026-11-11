Ramayana: OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s film, flags missing key scenes and dialogues – Watch

Sunil Lahri has shared his review of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. While he praised the film's world-class VFX and performances, the OG Lakshman was disappointed with missing episodes, emotional scenes, and dialogues.

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OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri reacts to Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

When an actor who has been part of one of India’s most loved adaptations of the Ramayana shares his opinion about a new version, viewers are bound to take notice. Sunil Lahri, who became a household name for playing Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s iconic television series Ramayan, has finally watched Nitesh Tiwari’s big-screen adaptation starring Ranbir Kapoor. While the veteran actor appreciated the film’s grand visuals and the efforts of its cast, he was not entirely happy with how certain important moments from the epic were presented. In a video shared on social media, Lahri explained what worked for him and where he felt the makers missed the mark.

Sunil Lahri reviews Ramayana, points out missing Ahalya and Parashurama scenes

In his video review shared on Instagram, OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri praised the film’s scale, cinematography and visual effects. He described the VFX as world-class and said the visuals were beautiful and pleasing to watch. He also appreciated the performances, saying that all the actors had played their respective characters with sincerity and dedication. According to him, some sequences were outstanding.

However, the actor felt that the makers could have paid more attention to emotional moments and dialogues. He specifically mentioned the Parashurama episode, which he found weak, while pointing out that the Ahalya episode was missing entirely.

He also expressed disappointment with the conversation between Lord Rama and Shurpanakha. He did not like the way Shurpanakha addressed Rama in the film. Similarly, he felt that the way Goddess Sita addressed Lord Rama could have been handled better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Lahri (@sunil_lahri)

He said, “Jai Ram Ji ke doston, abhi jo nayi Ramayan release hui hai, ise dekhne ka mujhe avsar praapt hua. Bahut bade budget ki bahut hi bhavya picture hai. VFX jo hai world class hai. Film ka chitran bahut hi sundar hai, aankhon ko bahut accha lagta hai. Is film mein sabhi kalaakaron ne jo bhi unhe role diye gaye bahut acche se nibhaaye hain, bahut hi dil se nibhaaye hain. Film ke kuch scene jo hain woh outstanding hain. Parantu mere vichar se film mein kuch scenon ke upar, jo khaaskar ke emotional scene hain, un par aur dialogue par dhyan hi nahi diya gaya (Jai Ram friends! I recently had the opportunity to watch the newly released Ramayan. It is a grand, big-budget production. The VFX are world-class, and the film’s visuals are truly beautiful – a real treat for the eyes. Every actor has performed their assigned role exceptionally well, with genuine heart and dedication. Some scenes in the film are truly outstanding. However, in my opinion, certain parts, especially the emotional scenes and the dialogue – did not receive the attention they deserved).”

OG Lakshman Sunil Lahri says Ramayana lacks devotion and divinity

Sunil Lahri’s biggest concern was that the film focused more on grandeur and power than the devotional side of the epic. He felt that several important moments lacked the spiritual atmosphere that audiences associate with the Ramayana.

He added, “Kuch scene hain hi nahi, jaise ki Parshuram wala scene hai, mujhe kamzor laga. Ahilya wala scene hai hi nahi. Surpanakha ka jo Ram ji se vartalaap hai, usme jis hisaab se Supnakha Ram ji ko sambodhit karti hai woh bhi accha nahi laga. Sita ji ka Ram ji ko sambodhit karna woh bhi thik nahi laga. Aise kayi aur scene hain jo kamzor hain. Jinme bhakti bhav aur divyata kam lagti hai. Yeh film mere vichar se shakti pradhan zyada hai, bhakti pradhan kam hai. Aap log dekhiye aur apne vichar saajha kijiye (Some scenes are simply lacking; for instance, the scene involving Parshuram felt weak to me. The episode with Ahilya is missing entirely. In the interaction between Surpanakha and Ram, the way she addresses him didn’t sit well with me and the same applies to how Sita addresses Ram. There are several other such scenes that feel weak, lacking a sense of devotion (bhakti) and divinity. In my view, this film leans more towards displays of power (shakti) rather than devotion. Do watch it and share your own thoughts).”

In the caption accompanying his video, the actor also expressed disappointment over the portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash. He wrote that the character had been glorified quite a lot in the film.

His video caption reads, “Watched the new Ramayan. It was a bittersweet experience. There was no sense of divinity or devotion. Several important scenes are missing, and the dialogue in many scenes lacks the dignity that should be present in a film like this. Ravana has been glorified quite a lot. Saw new Ramayan,it was a mixed experience,divinity was not visible.”

Despite his criticism, Sunil did not ask viewers to avoid the film. Instead, he encouraged them to watch it.