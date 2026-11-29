Ramayana OTT Release: No immediate plans for streaming debut, confirms producer Namit Malhotra

Producer Namit Malhotra has confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 will not arrive on OTT anytime soon, as no streaming deal has been signed yet. He said the makers want audiences to experience the film's visuals and music on the big screen before its digital release after several months.

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Ramayana box office collection (PC-Instagram)

Producer Namit Malhotra has clarified that Ramayana: Part 1 will not arrive on OTT anytime soon. He revealed that no streaming deal has been signed for the film yet and said he wants audiences to experience its visuals and music in theatres. According to him, the film will make its digital debut only after several months. The clarification comes as Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial venture, starring Ranbir Kapoor, continues its successful theatrical run. The film has collected ₹1,814.55 crore worldwide in 24 days. Malhotra also spoke about the film’s reported budget and confirmed that the second instalment is planned for a Diwali 2028 release.

During an interview with DD News, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary asked Malhotra about the film’s OTT release and its upcoming instalments. He said, “Many of our viewers who didn’t go to the theatre to watch the film are currently thinking—and when I go out and meet people, they say, ‘It’s alright, we’ll just watch it for free when it comes out on OTT.’ So, when is it coming to OTT? Also, you’ve released this first phase of Ramayana in theatres; what are the second and third phases?”

Responding to the question, Malhotra said, “I will elaborate on that, but regarding the OTT release— we are not following a standard release process at this moment. We are currently in discussions about it, because I have always wanted this film to be experienced on the big screen— for the audience to truly feel and experience the music and the visuals. It will only arrive on OTT after several months; we have no immediate plans for that, and I haven’t sold this film to anyone for an OTT release yet.”

He further added, “My current stance is that you should enjoy it in the theatre— and when it eventually comes to OTT, it will—but as of now, I have no such plans. I haven’t made any deals with anyone, nor do I have any intention of entering into such a deal anytime soon.”

Ramayana box office collection in fourth week

While the makers have no immediate plans for an OTT release, Ramayana continues to attract audiences to theatres. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 14.65 crore net in India on Day 24 from 7,028 shows. This was a 73.4 per cent jump compared to Friday’s collection of Rs 8.45 crore. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 1,015.20 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 1,212.55 crore. The film has also earned Rs 602 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,814.55 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 9.50 crore from 5,252 shows on Saturday. Tamil earned Rs 1.90 crore, Malayalam collected Rs 1.60 crore and Kannada added Rs 1.40 crore. The Telugu version contributed another Rs 25 lakh.

The film also earned Rs 7 crore from overseas markets on Day 24. International markets account for 33.2 per cent of its worldwide earnings, while India contributes the remaining 66.8 per cent.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravi Dubey in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on November 5.