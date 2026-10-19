Ramayana Part 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s mythological epic to kick off advance bookings on Dussehra

Dussehra will mark an important milestone for the upcoming mythological drama as moviegoers prepare to book their seats for one of the most talked-about Indian film projects.

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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film tickets to go on sale tomorrow (PC: Twitter)

The excitement around Ramayana: Part 1 is building as the makers prepare to open ticket sales in India during the festive season. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey in key roles, the film is one of the major Indian releases drawing attention ahead of its theatrical debut. Based on the epic Ramayana, the ambitious project brings together a large cast and an international creative team to present the familiar story on a grand cinematic scale. With its advance booking launch approaching, audiences will soon be able to reserve their seats for the first instalment of this planned two-part saga.

When will Ramayana: Part 1 advance bookings begin in India?

Advance bookings for Ramayana: Part 1 are scheduled to open across India on October 20, 2026, coinciding with Dussehra. Tickets are expected to be available through major online booking platforms including BookMyShow and District, allowing viewers to choose their preferred theatres and showtimes. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. It is also planned for an IMAX release, offering audiences the option of watching the epic on premium screens.

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Ramayana Part 1 overseas advance booking figures

The film has already recorded advance ticket sales in international markets before bookings open in India. According to figures shared by an industry tracker, overseas advance sales across the US, Canada, the UK and Australia have reached approximately $771,000.

North America accounts for around $558,000, while the UK has recorded nearly $141,000. Australia has contributed approximately $72,000. These early figures indicate interest in the film but do not guarantee its eventual box office performance.

US premiere shows record early ticket sales

Premiere screenings in the US, scheduled for November 4, have reportedly sold around 10,800 tickets worth nearly $210,000. Including Canada, advance sales for North American premiere shows have crossed $250,000. For the November 5 opening day, advance bookings across the three overseas markets have reportedly reached $162,000. The US accounts for approximately $71,000 while the UK has contributed around $64,000.

Who plays which character in Ramayana Part 1?

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi while Harish Uthaman portrays Vibhishana.

The wider ensemble also features Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva and Shobana as Kaikasi. Anupam Kher is associated with the voice role of Jatayu while Kunal Kapoor is also part of the cast.

Who is directing and producing Ramayana Part 1?

Nitesh Tiwari is directing the film and has co-written it with screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The music brings together A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma also associated with the film’s musical team.

When will Ramayana Part 2 release?

The project is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The first film now named Ramayana: Rise of A Legend, arrives in November 2026 while Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2027 in a tight clash with Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s action thriller Spirit. The two-part format will allow the makers to explore the epic across a longer cinematic narrative.