Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor addresses viral ‘goodness perishes’ remark, quotes Rockstar song at Chennai event- Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor brought a musical touch to the Ramayana promotional event in Chennai by referring to his cult claasic film Rockstar. His earlier Dussehra speech had sparked online discussion.

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Ranbir Kapoor apologises after Kolkata Dussehra remark (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor has found himself at the centre of an online discussion after a brief mistake during his Dussehra speech in Kolkata caught viewers’ attention. The actor was attending the celebrations while promoting Ramayana: Rise of a Legend when he accidentally reversed the message of the festival in his address. The clip quickly circulated on social media, prompting reactions from viewers. Ranbir later addressed the incident during a promotional event in Chennai, where he acknowledged his mistake and explained what he had wanted to say. He also turned to a memorable song from Rockstar to express his regret.

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for ‘goodness perishes’ remark

At a song launch event in Chennai on Wednesday, Ranbir spoke about the incident and admitted that he had made a slip of the tongue. Addressing the audience, he said, “I would like to actually take this opportunity to apologize about an incident that happened yesterday. I was at the Dussehra event and I had a slip of tongue, like a slip of a tongue, they say,” acknowledging the confusion caused by his earlier speech.

The actor then clarified the message he had intended to convey about Dussehra and the triumph of good over evil. He said in Hindi, “No matter how powerful evil may be, in the end, goodness and truth will prevail.”

Ranbir quotes Rockstar song during Ramayana promotions

While apologising, Ranbir referred to his collaboration with music composer A.R. Rahman on Rockstar. He used a line from the film’s popular song to explain how words can sometimes fail to communicate what a person means. Recalling the track, the actor said, “So, this reminds me of a collaboration that I had with A.R. Rahman sir and Rockstar—what I want to say is, ‘Jo bhi main kehna chahun, barbaad kare alfaaz mere’. So, I truly apologise for that.”

See viral video of Ranbir Kapoor here

Actor #RanbirKapoor apologises for the slip of tongue he had yesterday at Dussehra’s #Ramayana Kolkata Event at Chennai Album Launch. “Jo Bhi Main Kehna Chaahun, Barbaad Kareh Alfaaz Mere” https://t.co/b22x90rElO — The Climax India (@TheClimaxIndia) October 21, 2026

What happened during Ranbir Kapoor’s Dussehra speech in Kolkata?

The Ramayana team attended a Dussehra celebration in Salt Lake City, Kolkata, on October 20. Ranbir was joined by co-star Yash and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He began his address with “Jai Shri Ram” and thanked the people present for welcoming the team to the festivities.

During his speech, Ranbir said, “Dussehra reminds us of something beautiful. That no matter how strong evil is, at the end, it is goodness and honesty that perishes,” unintentionally reversing the intended meaning. Those on stage appeared to exchange glances as he continued his address. He later encouraged people to spread love, choose happiness and follow the right path before wishing everyone a happy Dussehra on behalf of the team.

From Dil Raju mistakenly calling Ranbir Kapoor #RanveerSingh at Pre Release Event To #RanbirKapoor saying, “Burai chahe kitni bhi taqatwar ho, aakhir mein ant sacchai aur achchai ki hogi.” #Ramayana https://t.co/uOMhnavsqc — Random Cine Mood (@RandomCineMood) October 21, 2026

Ramayana advance booking update

With 14 days remaining before its scheduled release, Ramayana has grossed Rs 6.65 crore in advance bookings across India, including Rs 4.71 crore excluding blocked seats, according to Sacnilk. The film has sold around 1.17 lakh advance tickets across 3,679 shows in 114 cities as of 12 am IST on October 22. Hindi markets are leading the early demand, while bookings are also expanding for the Kannada and Telugu versions.

Ramayana cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic associated with Maharishi Valmiki. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath with many others.

The first instalment is scheduled to release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for release ahead of Diwali 2027.