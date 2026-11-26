Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid film’s record-breaking global box office run – See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi met Amit Shah in Delhi along with Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The meeting comes as the film continues its record-breaking run worldwide.

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Ramayana actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PC: Instagram)

Ramayana continues to make headlines, not just for its grand visuals and performances but also for its remarkable box office success. The film has brought together a popular cast and an ambitious production, with audiences turning up in large numbers across India and overseas. As the team celebrates the response to its cinematic adaptation of the epic, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi recently travelled to Delhi for a meeting that has caught the attention of fans.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ramayana team meet Amit Shah

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, along with Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Co-producer and Prime Focus business head Niraj Sanghai was also present during the meeting.

Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide. https://t.co/jSiTpGH16w — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 26, 2026

The official social media page of Ramayana shared pictures and a video from the interaction, thanking Amit Shah for meeting the team. The post read, ” Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide.”

In the pictures, Namit Malhotra can be seen presenting flowers to the Home Minister Amit Shah, while Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are seen participating in the interaction. According to the NDTV report, “Amit Shah praised the team’s efforts to bring the epic to the big screen and acknowledged the scale of the production. Shah hailed the success of Ramayana and hailed the cinematic grandeur.”

Ramayana team visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi

Before meeting Amit Shah, Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to offer prayers and seek blessings. The actor was seen offering prayers with folded hands and taking part in the rituals at the gurudwara.

Ranbir Kapoor , producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib https://t.co/tAttVROyjw — RK (@_RK88Varun_) November 25, 2026

The team visited the shrine to express gratitude following the film’s strong box office performance. The pictures were shared by members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bupinder Singh Bhullar (@bupinderbhullar)

The visit also gave fans a glimpse of Ranbir away from the film’s promotional activities, as he took time to seek blessings during the team’s Delhi trip.

Ramayana box office collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana has continued its impressive theatrical run since its release on November 5, 2026. According to Sacnilk estimates, the film has collected Rs 1,755.50 crore worldwide and its India net collection stands at around Rs 985.01 crore.

The film has emerged as the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time and is now approaching the Rs 1,000 crore net mark in India.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film also features Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh.