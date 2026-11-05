Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s film sells over 36 lakh tickets in pre-sales, crosses Rs 130 crore mark in India

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has recorded a strong response before its theatrical release. The film has crossed the Rs 130-crore mark in India through advance bookings, with more than 36 lakh tickets sold.

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Ramayana crosses Rs 130 crore mark in pre-sales (PC: Instagram)

The excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been building for months, and the film is finally releasing in cinemas on November 5, 2026. With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi playing Sita, and Yash playing Ravana, the mythological drama has drawn considerable attention from audiences. Its advance booking figures have now given the makers another reason to be pleased, with the film recording an impressive response across the country before its release. With its grand scale, ambitious visual effects and star-studded cast, Ramayana is witnessing tremendous audience interest, setting the stage for what could be one of the biggest cinematic events in Indian cinema.

Ramayana crosses Rs 130 crore mark in pre-sales

Ramayana has reportedly crossed the Rs 130-crore mark in pre-sales, reflecting the massive buzz surrounding the much-awaited epic. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, the film is witnessing strong audience interest ahead of its release.

Sacnilk’s final advance-booking report, (as of November 5), puts Ramayana’s total India gross at Rs 130.12 crore with 36.37 lakh tickets sold. However, the figure drops to Rs 105.12 crore when seats blocked by cinemas are excluded. The film has sold 29.59 lakh tickets on this basis. (These figures cover seven show dates, from November 5 to November 10, 2026)

The opening day has contributed a major share to the total. For Thursday, November 5, Ramayana recorded advance bookings worth Rs 50.08 crore, including blocked seats, with 14.05 lakh tickets sold. Without blocked seats, the opening-day collection stands at Rs 42.96 crore from 12.14 lakh tickets.

The film has also registered decent numbers for the following days. Its advance booking gross stands at Rs 22.25 crore for Friday (November 6), and Rs 24.77 crore for Saturday (November 7). Sunday (November 8) recorded Rs 16.09 crore, while Monday and Tuesday contributed Rs 13.25 crore and Rs 3.68 crore, respectively, according to Sacnilk’s latest report.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana gets strong advance response

Ramayana advance sales suggest that audiences are keen to watch the first installment of the two-part cinematic adaptation on the big screen. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey will be seen playing Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also has music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and German composer Hans Zimmer.

The scale of the project has been one of the biggest talking points around the film. With a reported budget of around Rs 4,000 crore for the two-part saga, expectations are high. The first part has a reported runtime of three hours and 15 minutes.

Ramayana advance booking Day 1

With Rs 50.08 crore in opening-day advance bookings, Ramayana has entered its theatrical run with a strong pre-release figure. The film’s overall advance booking total also reflects demand for shows beyond the opening day, with Saturday recording a higher advance gross than Friday, according to Sacnilk.

However, advance bookings are only one part of the box-office picture. The film’s actual performance will depend on audience response, reviews, and word of mouth once regular shows begin. For now, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana has managed to build massive interest ahead of its big-screen debut.