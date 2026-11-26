Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor offers prayers at Delhi’s Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari after film’s massive box office success – Watch

Ranbir Kapoor, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari visited Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to seek blessings after Ramayana's impressive theatrical run. Pictures and videos from their visit have surfaced online.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra offer prayers at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib (PC: Instagram)

After giving audiences a cinematic experience on the big screen, the team of Ramayana has another reason to celebrate. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the epic, has been making headlines for the film’s impressive box office performance. However, amid the celebrations and appreciation coming their way, the actor and the film’s makers took some time to express their gratitude. Ranbir recently visited one of Delhi’s most popular spiritual landmarks with the people behind the film. Pictures and videos from the visit have now caught fans’ attention on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib with Ramayana team

Ranbir Kapoor recently visited Delhi’s Gurdwara Bangla Sahib along with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari. The trio visited the historic Sikh shrine to offer prayers and seek blessings following the successful theatrical run of Ramayana: Part One.

SUPERSTAR #RanbirKapoor – Producer Namit Malhotra and Director Nitesh Tiwari visited the Holy Bangla Saheb Gurudwara in Delhi. To seek blessings after Historical success of Ramayana Part 1, Movie is All Time Grosser. https://t.co/126fRAE3Nb — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) November 25, 2026

Several pictures and videos from their visit have surfaced online. In the visuals, Ranbir can be seen wearing a light blue kurta paired with a brown waistcoat and an orange turban. The actor was seen offering prayers with folded hands and participating in the rituals at the gurudwara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bupinder Singh Bhullar (@bupinderbhullar)

He was also spotted receiving a marigold garland and visiting the langar hall. Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari accompanied him throughout the visit. The three also posed together for photographs on the premises. The pictures were shared by members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, including executive member Bupinder Singh Bhullar.

Watch video here:

Ranbir Kapoor , producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib https://t.co/tAttVROyjw — RK (@_RK88Varun_) November 25, 2026

Ramayana box office collection

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra alongside Yash, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest Indian theatrical releases of 2026.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 982.55 crore net in India after 21 days of its theatrical run and its worldwide gross collection reached Rs 1,755.60 crore.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravie Dubey plays Lakshmana, while Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh.

When will Ramayana Part 2 release?

With Ramayana’s first part enjoying a successful theatrical run, attention has already shifted towards the second part. The sequel will continue the epic story and is expected to explore the next important chapter in Lord Rama’s journey.

Ramayana: Part 2 is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2028.