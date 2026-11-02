Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor responds to criticism with Kishore Kumar’s song, says ‘You don’t get bothered…’

Ranbir Kapoor turns to a classic Kishore Kumar track to convey his thoughts on criticism and the attention surrounding Ramayana.

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Ranbir Kapoor says criticism does not bother him (PC: Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Ever since details about the film began emerging, it has remained a topic of discussion among viewers. Its songs, casting choices and promotional events have attracted considerable attention on social media. While several people have expressed excitement about the project, others have questioned certain creative decisions, leading to mixed reactions online. Ranbir has also found himself facing comments and criticism as the film moves closer to its release. However, the actor has now shared how he deals with such opinions, making it clear that he prefers not to let online negativity affect his peace of mind.

Ranbir Kapoor quotes Kishore Kumar while responding to Ramayana criticism

During a recent interaction with more than 18,000 students from across India, Ranbir spoke about online trolling and the criticism surrounding Ramayana. The 44-year-old actor said that people will always have something to say and one should not allow their comments to become a source of worry. He also used a popular Kishore Kumar song to explain his approach.

“I think what is relevant today is also the beauty of trolling online. It goes back to the old song, ‘Kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna.’ I think that’s the great philosophy to actually follow. You don’t get bothered by what people are saying,” he said during the interaction.

Ranbir further explained that he gives more importance to people who understand him and appreciate his work. He said, “What matters is the people. People who care for you, your work, intention, kindness, and I guess that’s what matters the most,”

See viral video of Ranbir Kapoor here

Talking About Online Trolling, Ranbir Said:- “I believe in the philosophy of ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna!’ Don’t let the noise bother you. If your intentions are right and your hard work and dedication are honest, let your work do the talking.” https://t.co/ucNtb2j3bx — (@behind_you_rk) November 1, 2026

Why has Ramayana faced criticism on social media?

Ranbir’s comments come amid discussions around the film’s music, particularly after the release of Mangal Rang. Composed by AR Rahman, the song features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Dr. Kumar Vishwas. It portrays the wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

While the song has received attention, some listeners have questioned its qawwali-inspired musical arrangement. Another track, Ravana Tandav, has also faced criticism from a section of social media users. Some felt that the song did not have the intensity they expected from a sequence associated with Ravana. The discussions have brought the film’s music and creative choices into focus.

Ranbir Kapoor had earlier apologised for a promotional event mistake

This is not the first time Ranbir has faced criticism during the film’s promotional activities. At a Ramayana event in Kolkata, the actor accidentally said ‘achchai ka ant’ instead of ‘achchai ki jeet’. The remark attracted attention on social media and Ranbir later apologised during Chennai event for his slip of the tongue in same manner and quoted his popular track Jo Bhi Main from cult classic Rockstar to address the issue.

All about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is being made as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita. Ravie Dubey has been cast as Lakshman and Yash will play Ravana. The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5.