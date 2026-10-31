Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s film gets U certificate from CBFC with zero cuts, runtime revealed

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has cleared the censor board ahead of its theatrical release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic has received a U certificate, with its runtime now revealed.

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Ramayana gets U certificate from CBFC with zero cuts (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor’s much-awaited mythological epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is getting closer to its theatrical release, and a major update has now arrived ahead of its big-screen debut. The film, which brings one of India’s most celebrated epics to the big screen, has been making headlines for its grand scale, impressive cast and visual presentation. With audiences eagerly waiting to see Ranbir as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the latest development has added to the excitement surrounding the film. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has now cleared an important stage before reaching cinemas. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has completed its certification process, and details about its rating and theatrical duration have also come to light.

Ramayana gets U certificate from CBFC with zero cuts

According to the CBFC website, as reported by Times Now News, Ramayana has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification on October 30, 2026.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “When Rakshasa emperor Ravana, invincible to all but man, conquers the three worlds, Lord Vishnu descends as noble prince Rama. Bound by his father’s vow, Rama enters perilous exile with virtuous Sita and devoted Lakshmana. When Ravana abducts Sita, God in human form rises to fight the greatest war ever.”

A U certificate means that the film is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition and can be watched by audiences across age groups. This is particularly significant for a film based on the Ramayana, which is expected to attract families and viewers from different generations.

Ramayana runtime: Ranbir Kapoor’s film is 3 hours 15 minutes long

The other major update is Ramayana’s runtime. As mentioned on its censor certificate, Ramayana has a theatrical duration of 195 minutes, which means audiences will spend 3 hours and 15 minutes watching the film.

The lengthy runtime gives an idea of the scale of the project and the story that the makers are bringing to cinemas. However, the film’s duration also means that audiences can expect an extended theatrical experience.

The certification details were reported on October 30, 2026, just days before the film’s scheduled release. The Hindi version’s certificate lists the runtime as 195 minutes.

#Xclusiv… ‘RAMAYANA’ RUN TIME… #Ramayana [#Hindi version] certified ‘U’ by #CBFC on 30 October 2026. Duration: 195.00 min:sec [3 hours, 15 min, 00 sec]. #India ⭐ Theatrical release date: [Thursday] 5 November 2026. https://t.co/bmQXyKGxJA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 30, 2026

Ramayana: Cast and story

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

The film follows the epic story of Lord Rama, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the battle between good and evil.

Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali. With its U certification and runtime now revealed, the film is gearing up for one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of the year 2026.