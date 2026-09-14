Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi’s new Ram-Sita look and Jai Jai Ram song leaves netizens impressed – Check reactions

Ramayana has unveiled a new glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita along with the first song Jai Jai Ram sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

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Ramayana motion poster and Jai Jai Ram song released (PC: Instagram)

Ramayana: Part 1 has once again caught everyone’s attention with a fresh glimpse from the much-awaited epic. The makers chose an auspicious occasion to bring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi back into the spotlight, giving fans something new to look forward to. The latest reveal has quickly started conversations online, with viewers taking a close look at the actors and the overall presentation. But there is more to this festive update than just a new look, and it has added another layer of excitement around Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film. Here all you need to know about the new Ramayana update.

Ramayana releases new poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Ram-Sita

Ramayana: Part 1 has given fans another glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita, and this one has quickly become a talking point on social media. The makers unveiled the new poster on Ganesh Chaturthi, giving audiences a softer and more personal look at the much-awaited pair.

Unlike the earlier glimpses that focused more on the grandeur of the epic, the new poster captures a tender moment between Ram and Sita. Ranbir can be seen in his traditional attire while Sai looks graceful as Sita. The poster shows Ram gently fixing Sita’s hair as she smiles softly, with a peaceful forest setting in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Jai Jai Ram song – Ramayana’s musical journey begins

Along with the new Ram-Sita look, the Ramayana makers released Jai Jai Ram, the first song from the film. The track has been composed by AR Rahman and features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The song brings the devotional side of Ramayana into focus while also showing glimpses from the story. The visuals include moments from Sita’s swayamvar and Ram’s journey, giving audiences a better idea of the emotional world the film is building.

The release has also given fans their first taste of the music of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation. The combination of Rahman’s music with Arijit and Shreya’s vocals was one of the biggest talking points around the song even before its release.

The song has received attention online, with several viewers describing the track and visuals as divine and emotional. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in India on November 8, 2026.

Ramayana: What are netizens saying about Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi new look and Jai Jai Ram song?

The new look from Ramayana: Part 1 has once again put Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi at the centre of the conversation. While the casting of the two actors as Ram and Sita has been discussed since the film was announced, the latest visual has given audiences another opportunity to see their on-screen appearance.

The new Ramayana poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi has received a warm response from viewers online so far. Many netizens praised the actors’ calm and graceful appearance as Lord Ram and Sita. One user on X said, “Godly divine”, another wrote, “DIVINE. PURE. SOUL SOOTHING”, another X user tweeted, “They look absolutely regal and royal.”

The innocence on Ranbir’s face, their costume, their body language, everything is so on point!

This poster is definitely worth every minute of our wait!! @malhotra_namit #RanbirKapoor #SaiPallavi #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/AXPFMjfKFn — Shree Rama Ki Jai (@shree_ramakijai) September 14, 2026

The Jai Jai Ram song from Ramayana: Part 1 has also caught attention for its devotional mood and visuals. Several viewers described the song as divine and soulful, while others praised Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals. The visuals from Ram and Sita’s story have also impressed fans. Some reactions focused on Sai Pallavi’s appearance as Sita, calling her look beautiful and natural. Ranbir’s portrayal has also drawn positive comments from viewers. Overall, the latest glimpse has added to the buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana.

Generational Ram and Sita is here everyone!

They look absolutely regal and royal! #Ramayana team proud of you! #SaiPallavi and #RanbirKapoor completely embodies the essence of Shri Ram and Maa Sita!

Jai Jai Ram @Sai_Pallavi92 @DrKumarVishwas @niteshtiwari22 pic.twitter.com/Qucr7S9Tod — Annihilator (@Gargi16191) September 14, 2026

Jai Jai Ram from Ramayana✨✨✨ Shreya & Arijit – what a breathtaking rendering❤️⁰And legendary ARR you have given this composition a SOUL✨ This isnt just musicThis feels DIVINE✨ Goosebumbs✨✨✨#RanbirKapoor #Yash #Ramayana https://t.co/hjFt6EHGJJ pic.twitter.com/yrTijShTod — Morvin Edward (@morvinedward) September 14, 2026

That’s why namit said #Ramayana is the hardest project till now for dneg after dune, interstellar etc Look at the first visuals pic.twitter.com/O6auFwSwI6 — Krishna (@Kalyugkabadsha) September 14, 2026

For a film based on one of India’s most revered epics, expectations are naturally high. The makers appear to be taking a measured approach with the promotional material, revealing the characters and story in stages rather than showing everything at once. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in India on November 8, 2026, coinciding with Diwali, and worldwide on November 6, 2026.