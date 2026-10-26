Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor says ‘My first instinct was fear’ about playing Lord Ram, reveals how fatherhood made it special

Ranbir Kapoor calls Ramayana a ‘God’s gift’, reveals what he learned from playing Lord Ram.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-ranbir-kapoor-says-my-first-instinct-was-fear-about-playing-lord-ram-reveals-how-fatherhood-made-it-special-8539237/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the responsibility of playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana. During an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati with co-stars Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, the actor revealed that his first reaction when he was offered the role was fear. However, he soon began to feel grateful for the opportunity. The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati have released a promotional clip from the episode, featuring Amitabh Bachchan speaking to the actors about their roles as Lord Ram, Sita Maa and Lakshman.

Speaking about playing Lord Ram, Ranbir said, “When this role was offered to me, I knew that this isn’t just a role, it is a big responsibility. My first instinct was fear, that if I am qualified enough to play this role? Whether I will be able to do this role? The faith of crores of people is linked to Lord Shri Ram. But very soon this fear turned into gratitude.”

Ranbir also shared that the role came to him around the time he became a father, making the experience even more meaningful. He said the film gave him an opportunity to learn more about the epic and become a better person. He added, “I felt gratitude that I got this opportunity at this stage in my life and a chance to become a better human. It was during this time that I became a father and I believe that this film is a God’s gift that I got an opportunity to become a better human, to understand Ramayana deeply and to get the opportunity to work with these beautiful people. It not impossible to become like Lord Ram but to learn something from him is a big deal for all of us.”

Sai Pallavi also spoke about her experience of playing Sita Maa. The actress revealed that she prayed to Sita Maa before taking on the role. She explained that, instead of thinking about what she could bring to the character, she wanted to understand what she could learn from playing such an important figure.

Sai Pallavi said, “I didn’t want to use my head this time. Every time when I play a character, I think what can I give to that character, but this was the first time when I thought – ‘What can I get for playing a role like that of Sita Maa? Like what knowledge will I gain from this?’ So, I wanted to keep the process transparent. I didn’t want to think anything about it. I prayed to Sita Maa and went forward with it.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Yash will play Ravana, while Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among other actors.

The film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic. The first part is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026. The music is composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.