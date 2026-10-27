Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor starrer may affect Godzilla Minus Zero’s India release plans amid IMAX screen crunch

The release strategy for Godzilla Minus Zero in India may face change as exhibitors prepare for arrival of mythological epic. The potential shift has put premium-format screen availability in focus.

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Godzilla Minus Zero may shift India release due to Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

The arrival of a major Indian epic and an international monster film within a day of each other could create a challenge for cinema exhibitors in India. With audiences expected to show interest in both spectacles, the availability of premium-format screens has become an important part of the release strategy. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to reach theatres on November 5 while Godzilla Minus Zero has reportedly been eyeing a November 6 release in India. Now, a possible change in the Japanese film’s release plans has brought the competition for IMAX screens into focus, although an official decision is still awaited.

Godzilla Minus Zero may postpone India release to avoid Ramayana

According to a report by 123Telugu, PVR INOX Pictures is considering postponing the Indian release of Godzilla Minus Zero to avoid a direct clash with Ramayana. The monster film was reportedly expected to arrive in India on November 6, a day after the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer opens in theatres. However, no official announcement confirming a change in the Indian release date has been made.

The possibility of a delay comes amid reports that Ramayana could receive the majority of IMAX screenings during its opening period. According to Sacnilk, Godzilla Minus Zero may get only one show a day at several IMAX properties if both films arrive as planned. A postponement could potentially give the Japanese film access to more premium-format screens, but it remains uncertain whether the move would translate into a significant commercial advantage.

Why is the IMAX screen availability important?

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero follows the success of Godzilla Minus One, which won an Academy Award. The new film is being positioned as a major theatrical experience and is the first Japanese production filmed for IMAX. Access to the format is therefore an important part of how audiences may experience the film on the big screen.

For Ramayana, premium screens could also play a significant role during its opening weekend. The mythological epic is expected to draw attention because of its scale and star cast. If it occupies most available IMAX slots, exhibitors may have limited flexibility to schedule shows for another major release.

Will postponing Godzilla Minus Zero help its box office prospects?

A release shift could help Godzilla Minus Zero avoid direct competition with Ramayana for premium screens. However, there is no guarantee that postponing the film would secure more shows or improve its box office performance. Other releases could occupy those screens on a later date, leaving the distributor with a similar problem.

Changing the release date could also affect marketing plans and audience interest. The film is scheduled to release in Japan on November 3 and North America on November 6. A delay in India could create a gap between its international debut and its local theatrical release. Its official worldwide release calendar has not specified an Indian date, leaving the situation unclear.

About Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Raavan. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5.