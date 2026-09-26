Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor teaches MrBeast ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and explains Lord Ram’s story- Watch Video

MrBeast joined Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari at the Mumbai event as the team discussed their upcoming Ramayana project.

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Ranbir Kapoor explains Ramayana to MrBeast (PC: Twitter)

The upcoming Ramayana brought together an unusual mix of Bollywood stars and one of the world’s biggest digital creators in Mumbai. Popular content creator and YouTuber MrBeast, who is currently in the city, attended an event linked to Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited mythological film. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari were also present. While the event focused on the ambitious film, a brief interaction between Ranbir and MrBeast caught attention. It began when a paparazzo greeted the YouTuber with “Jai Shri Ram”. MrBeast appeared unsure about what to say next, prompting Ranbir to step in and guide him through the moment.

Ranbir Kapoor teaches MrBeast to say ‘Jai Shri Ram’

When the paparazzi said, “Jai Shri Ram, MrBeast,” the American YouTuber seemed unsure about how to respond. Ranbir then told him to repeat the same words. MrBeast followed the actor’s cue and said, “Jai Shri Ram.” The interaction soon moved beyond the brief greeting. Ranbir was seen speaking to MrBeast about Lord Ram and giving him a short introduction to the character and the values associated with his story.

See viral video of Ranbir Kapoor here

#RanbirKapoor made World’s No 1 Youtuber Mr. Beast Chant Jai Shree Ram during Ramayana Event in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/rJi3kXEaMJ — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) September 26, 2026

What Ranbir Kapoor told MrBeast about Lord Ram

While explaining the story, Ranbir said, “He was born as a prince and had everything. But, he sacrificed all to fulfil his father’s promise and for his duties. He is known as a perfect man, and I hope that through this film, you can have a brief introduction to our culture, to our history and where it all began.”

The moment offered MrBeast a glimpse into the cultural and historical significance that the makers hope to bring to the big screen through Ramayana. The upcoming film is based on the epic Ramayana and has been mounted on a large scale.

A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer join forces for Ramayana

Another major talking point surrounding Ramayana is its music. Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman and renowned Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer have collaborated on the film’s music, bringing together two distinct musical approaches for the epic. Rahman has spoken about the challenge of creating something fresh for a story that is already deeply familiar to Indian audiences.

Their collaboration has already been heard in the film’s promotional material and the released “Rama Theme”. The score aims to combine Indian musical elements with a larger international cinematic sound.

When will Ramayana Part 1 release?

Ramayana will arrive in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026 on November 8, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being presented as a large-scale adaptation of the Indian epic.

What to know about Ramayana

The project has attracted considerable attention because of its scale, visual effects and star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Yash takes on the role of Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

The production is being mounted as a major two-part franchise with a reported overall budget of around Rs 4,000 crore. It is being developed with extensive visual effects and international production expertise, with Namit Malhotra’s DNEG involved in the VFX work.