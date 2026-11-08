Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi’s grand epic faces leak threat, makers warn of criminal action

The makers have addressed the circulation of film footage on social media, outlining possible legal consequences for those involved in recording and distributing clips without permission.

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Ramayana makers threaten legal action against those sharing leaked clips (PC: Twitter)

The release of a major film often brings excitement among moviegoers, but it can also create challenges for its makers. With audiences sharing their reactions and favourite moments online, protecting a film’s footage becomes an important concern. Unauthorised recordings inside cinemas can affect the viewing experience and raise copyright issues. Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic has now come under attention for this reason. The film’s team has addressed the circulation of clips online and made its position clear on people recording scenes during theatrical screenings. The warning also refers to legal orders and possible action against those involved.

Ramayana makers issue legal warning over leaked clips

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1, internationally titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, have issued a stern warning against people recording the film inside theatres and sharing its footage online. The film was released on November 5 and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash in the lead roles.

The film’s official social media accounts shared a legal notice stating that the team was aware of unauthorised recordings being circulated on social media and other platforms. The notice refers to two Bombay High Court orders dated November 2 and November 6, 2026. It reads, “The Hon’ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in commercial IP suit (l) no. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation.”

What legal action can people face for sharing Ramayana footage?

The makers have warned that recording or distributing unauthorised footage could lead to more than copyright-related action. According to the notice, such activities may amount to criminal offences under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000. The team has also pointed out that violating the court’s directions could amount to contempt of court.

The notice states that those found responsible will face “criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.” The makers have also asked people who have already shared clips to remove them immediately. They said that offenders could be reported to the relevant authorities and online platforms. The statement ended with the words, “All rights reserved. Team Ramayana.”

A clear reminder: Unauthorised recording and sharing of the film is prohibited. https://t.co/28fLMDza4N — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 7, 2026

Which Ramayana scenes have surfaced online?

Apart from Sunny Deol‘s post-credit appearance as Lord Hanuman, which was officially shared on the film’s release day along with the Hanuman Chalisa song, another clip has reportedly attracted attention online. The footage is said to be from an international version of the film and appears to contain a sequence that was not included in the Hindi release.

The scene reportedly follows Lakshmana’s act of cutting off Surpanakha’s nose. A group of asuras then arrives to confront Rama, Lakshmana and Sita. The clip features an extended fight sequence involving the characters. The makers’ warning comes amid the circulation of such unauthorised footage.

Who stars in Ramayana: Part 1?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Aadinath M Kothare, Indira Krishnan, Arun Govil, Shobana, Saurabh Sachdeva, Chetan Hansraj, Vivek Oberoi, Sonal Jha, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. Its second part is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2028.