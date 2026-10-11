Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey feature in stunning new poster, film to release on…

The newly unveiled poster has sparked excitement among fans, bringing the film’s leading stars together in a fresh look at the ambitious mythological drama.

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Ramayana release date revealed with new poster (PC: Instagram)

The wait for one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological projects has taken a major step forward. Ramayana has sparked fresh excitement after its makers revealed a new poster and confirmed when audiences around the world can watch the epic on the big screen. With a celebrated cast, a large-scale retelling of a story familiar to millions and an international music collaboration, the film is shaping up to be a major cinematic event. The latest announcement has also given fans a clearer picture of the film’s theatrical plans as anticipation builds for its release.

Ramayana release date announced

The makers have confirmed that Ramayana: Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, three days before Diwali. The announcement was made on the occasion of Navratri, with a new poster introducing the central characters of the epic.

The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, while Yash appears as Ravana in the background. The visual has added to the excitement surrounding the film and offered another glimpse of its grand presentation.

The makers also announced that advance bookings will open on Dussehra, October 20. Their announcement described the film as the beginning of a new era, with the caption stating, “Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai.” The film is scheduled to arrive in India and international markets on the same day.

Check out official release date poster of Ramayana: Part 1 here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman join forces for Ramayana

One of the major talking points surrounding Ramayana is its music. Internationally acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer and Indian music maestro AR Rahman are associated with the film’s music, bringing together two celebrated names from different musical traditions.

Their collaboration has raised expectations for the film’s soundtrack and background score. Given the scale of the story and its emotional and dramatic moments, the music is expected to play an important role in bringing the epic to life on screen.

Who stars in Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic associated with Maharishi Valmiki. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva and Kunal Kapoor as Indrajeeth. The film brings together actors from different generations to portray characters central to the epic.

The makers are developing Ramayana as a two-part cinematic project. While the first instalment is scheduled for November 5, 2026, the second part is planned for release next year, ahead of Diwali 2027.