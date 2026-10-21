Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer tickets cost up to Rs 2,770 in Mumbai, check out prices in Delhi and Bengaluru

Advance interest in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious adaptation of the Ramayana has brought its theatre pricing into focus, with ticket rates varying across locations and cinema formats.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer tickets priced at Rs 2,770 in Mumbai (PC: Twitter)

The excitement around Ranbir Kapoor and Yash‘s Ramayana: Part 1 is growing as audiences prepare to watch one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious mythological projects on the big screen. While the film has drawn attention for its scale, star cast and visual spectacle, moviegoers are also checking how much they will need to spend on tickets. Prices differ across cities, with standard 3D screenings, IMAX shows and premium recliner seats catering to different budgets. Mumbai has some of the most expensive options, while Delhi and Bengaluru offer several price points depending on the theatre, language and showtime.

Ramayana ticket prices in Delhi and Noida

Audiences in Delhi can watch Ramayana in 3D at PVR ECX in Chanakyapuri. Tickets for the 9 am show are priced between Rs 338.98 and Rs 406.78, plus GST. Those planning a late-night outing can opt for the 11:45 pm screening, where ticket prices range from Rs 474.58 to Rs 559.32, excluding GST.

For a more immersive experience, moviegoers can head to PVR Superplex at the Mall of India in Noida for 4DX screenings. The 10:30 am show is priced at Rs 650, while tickets for the 10:45 pm show can cost up to Rs 820. The difference in prices reflects the screening format and the time of the show.

Ramayana ticket rates in Mumbai

Mumbai audiences looking for an IMAX 3D experience can check screenings at EROS INOX IMAX Cinema in Churchgate. Tickets for the 7:30 am show are priced between Rs 530 and Rs 680, according to the available booking listings.

However, those looking for a more luxurious cinema experience will have to spend considerably more. Recliner seats in Mumbai are priced at up to Rs 2,770, making them among the costliest reported options for watching the film. The final amount can vary depending on the seat category and screening.

Ramayana ticket prices in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the film is listed in Telugu at AMB Cinemas Kapali. Tickets for the 5:20 pm show cost Rs 950, while prices for later screenings range from Rs 450 to Rs 850. As with other cities, the cost depends on the showtime and available seating options.

Ramayana advance bookings latest update

The film’s advance bookings indicate strong early interest. According to Sacnilk, Ramayana had collected Rs 5.83 crore in overall advance bookings across India in all languages as of 5 pm IST on Wednesday. The total stood at Rs 3.99 crore after excluding block seats. Around 1 lakh tickets had been sold across 3,478 shows nationwide.

The makers have also unveiled Ravana Tandav, featuring Yash as Ravana, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The reveal has added to the buzz around the film and its portrayal of the iconic character.

Ramayana release date and cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of A Legend, is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Kunal Kapoor, Faisal Malik and Vivek Oberoi. The film brings the epic Indian story to the big screen with a large-scale cinematic approach. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to release in India and overseas markets on November 5, 2026.