Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor’s body double shares unseen set photos, praises actor’s dedication, ‘Truly one of the best…’

Luke Ioannou looked back on his time working on Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project and shared a few memorable moments captured during the shoot.

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Stunt double Luke Ioannou shares unseen photos with Ranbir Kapoor (PC: Instagram)

Big-budget films often require months of preparation and the efforts of several people working behind the camera. From action performers to costume teams, every department plays an important role in bringing a story to life on screen. Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana is one such ambitious project that has attracted attention for its scale and star cast. While audiences wait to see the film in theatres, a recent social media post has offered a glimpse into its making. The pictures also highlight the work involved in filming its action sequences and the experience of being part of this mythological epic.

Ranbir Kapoor’s stunt double shares unseen Ramayana pictures

Luke Ioannou, who worked as Ranbir Kapoor‘s stunt double in Ramayana: Part 1, has shared several unseen pictures from the film’s sets on Instagram. Along with the photographs, he posted a note reflecting on his experience of working on the project and praised the actor.

Luke wrote, “Feeling incredibly privileged to have been part of telling such an important story on Ramayana, stunt doubling for Ranbir Kapoor, truly one of the best actors I’ve had the pleasure of working with.” He also thanked Ian Van Temperley and the G Stunt Alliance Group for giving him the opportunity to work on the film. Expressing gratitude to the cast and crew, he added, “An unforgettable journey, and truly humbled to have been a part of it.”

See viral post of Luke Ioannou here

Behind-the-scenes pictures offer a glimpse of Ramayana’s sets

The photographs provide a look at the costumes and equipment used during the shoot. One picture shows a performer in a golden-brown traditional outfit with rudraksha beads and a topknot, standing beside Ranbir Kapoor. Another photograph features detailed costume work, including a chest piece and maroon dhoti.

The action scenes also appear to involve elaborate arrangements. One image shows a stunt performer on a large mechanical rig designed to resemble a mythical creature. Wires and a blue-screen background can be seen around the setup. A separate photograph captures a large camera rig used for filming, offering a glimpse into the technical work behind the scenes.

Who is Luke Ioannou?

Luke Ioannou is a British stunt performer, stunt double and martial artist who is a member of the British Stunt Register. He has worked on action sequences involving wirework, freerunning, motion capture and physically demanding stunts.

His film and television credits include Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, No Time to Die, Fast X, Gladiator 2, The Beekeeper and House of the Dragon. He also worked as Chris Pine‘s stunt double in Wonder Woman. Alongside performing stunts, Luke has experience in visual effects editing.

Who stars in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman. The second part of the film has been confirmed for release in 2028.