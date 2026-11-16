Ramayana: Ravie Dubey gets emotional over audience love his Lakshman portrayal, says ‘I’m still in disbelief’

Ravie Dubey has shared an emotional note on Instagram, thanking audiences for appreciating his portrayal of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor also opened up about his initial fears.

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Ravie Dubey as Lakshman in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Playing a character from the Ramayana comes with its own set of responsibilities, especially when the audience already has a strong emotional connection with the story. For Ravie Dubey, portraying Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has turned out to be a memorable experience. The actor, who shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has been receiving appreciation for his performance. While the film has brought the epic back to the big screen on a grand scale, Ravie’s portrayal has also caught the attention of viewers. Now, the actor has opened up about what the audience’s response means to him and why this particular role will always remain special.

Ravie Dubey shares an emotional note after receiving love for Lakshman

Taking to Instagram, Ravie Dubey shared a series of pictures from the sets of Ramayana along with a heartfelt note. The photographs offered a glimpse into his journey during the film’s shoot. One of the pictures showed him in his Lakshman look, while another featured him with his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Expressing his happiness, the actor revealed that the morning of November 5, the day Ramayana arrived in theatres, brought him a feeling he had not experienced in a long time.

He wrote, “I felt ‘seen’, and the love in it felt infinite. I think that’s all an actor truly wants. That someone gives your work a chance. That something you felt while doing it reaches someone else, and they feel enough to tell you about it. What a gift that is. I’m still in disbelief as I write this. All I feel is gratitude.” Ravie added that every actor hopes their work reaches people and makes them feel something. He also admitted that he was still finding it difficult to believe the amount of appreciation coming his way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

Talking about his understanding of Lakshman’s character, Ravie said that what touched him most was the younger brother’s devotion towards Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. He explained that Lakshman had no personal ambitions and was content standing a step behind Rama and Sita, always ready whenever they needed him.

He wrote, ” Shri Lakshman had no ambitions for himself he was content to stand a step behind Shri Ram and Maa Sita, ready for duty whenever they needed him. I found that so beautiful, so noble. In whatever small measure I could, I wanted to bring that same feeling of service and duty to Ramayana and be ready when I’m called upon.Offer All i could mentally ,physically and spiritually . That was truly all I wanted but You all rewarded me with so much more.”

Ravie Dubey recalls being scared of disappointing everyone with his performance

While the audience is appreciating his performance, Ravie Dubey revealed that accepting the responsibility was not easy for him initially. He admitted that he was worried about whether he would be able to do justice to such an important character.

In his Instagram note, the actor recalled and shared, “I was scared, What if I’d disappointed these incredible people who trusted me with some thing so important ? What if I’d done too little? What if I’d gone overboard? What if i’d done a disservice to Shri Lakshman, to Ramayana itself. And then came your love. I wish I could tell each of you what it has done for me. There’s so much joy in it, of course. But there’s also a very tender relief.To have served Ram Katha in even the smallest way fills my heart . I’m sure my ancestors, wherever they are, are leaping with joy.”

Ravie also thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for recommending him for the part. He expressed gratitude to producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari for trusting him with the opportunity. The actor mentioned that despite being the most junior and least accomplished person on the set, he received the same love, respect and freedom to perform as everyone else.

He further shared that the audience’s response brought him happiness as well as a sense of relief. Ravie added that being able to serve the story of Ramayana, even in a small way, had filled his heart with joy. He added, ” Siya Ram have held us in their embrace, and Shri Hanuman is carrying us forward on his shoulders. While shri Lakshman fiercely protects us. Thank you all for seeing me. Thank you for giving Shri Lakshman so much love. I dont know what to do with the enormity of it I bow my head in gratitude and I pray and promise to spend my life being worthy of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravie Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film also features a large ensemble cast and is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic.

Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed Rs 1384.50 crore at the worldwide box office, and its total India net collection stands at Rs 760.60 crore, according to Sacnilk.