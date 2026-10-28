Ramayana: Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ravana is not all bad’ remark at LA premiere sparks debate online- Watch Video

Sai Pallavi’s comments during promotional event have become talking point on social media. While some viewers questioned her interpretation, others supported idea of looking beyond simple divide between good and evil.

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Sai Pallavi’s Ramayana premiere remark gets mixed reactions online (PC: Twitter)

With the release of Ramayana approaching, the film’s cast has begun drawing attention through its promotional appearances and interactions with the media. A recent video featuring Sai Pallavi from the film’s Los Angeles premiere has sparked a debate online. The actress spoke about the lessons people can take from the Indian epic and the importance of recognising both good and bad within themselves. However, one particular remark about Ravana divided viewers, with some criticising her interpretation while others supported her message of self-reflection. The discussion has added to the buzz around the upcoming mythological film.

What did Sai Pallavi say about Ravana at the Ramayana LA premiere?

During her red-carpet interaction on October 27, 2026, Sai Pallavi spoke about how Ramayana could introduce international audiences to Indian culture and its epics. She described the film as a strong starting point for those curious about the story and praised its visual effects and technical team.

The actress also shared her thoughts on the deeper meaning of the scripture, saying, “At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it’s important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time.”

Her statement focused on the idea that people should recognise their own flaws and work towards becoming better. However, the line about Ravana quickly became the main talking point after the video circulated on social media.

See viral video of Sai Pallavi here

“It’s important that we spot the Ravana in us, and make changes over time.” She then shared a candid laugh about Part 2 releasing next year: “No, I haven’t started filming yet!” At the International Red Carpet of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’s world premiere in David Geffen Theatre, Academy Museum, Los Angeles, Sai Pallavi spoke with incredible depth and grace on presenting the epic #saipallavi | #ramayana | @Sai_Pallavi92

| @WorldOfRamayana — SaiPallaviCanvas™ (@pallavicanvas) October 28, 2026

Netizens react to Sai Pallavi’s statement on Ravana

Sai Pallavi’s comments received mixed reactions on X. Some users disagreed with her words and questioned the comparison, with one writing, “A woman praising her abductor.” One even questioned Sai Pallavi’s casting and wrote, “She was never worthy of playing the role of Mata Sita.”

Another user offered a different perspective, pointing out that Ravana is worshipped in certain places and that his character is often discussed through both his strengths and flaws. The user wrote, “There are certain places who does worship Ravana and does not burn Ravana’s effigy. So they are showing his grey side to black. She is right in a way. He is lord shiva devotee,scholar,musician his good side but his pride and lust brought him to dark side.”

A third user defended the actress and felt her statement was being misunderstood, writing, “People want controversy over everything. She clearly compares ravana to our inner demon which everyone has and that we should conquer them.”

Ramayana receives mixed reactions after Los Angeles premiere

The debate over Sai Pallavi’s remark comes as early audience reactions to Ramayana begin appearing online following its Los Angeles premiere. While some viewers have praised the performances and the film’s visual scale, others have raised concerns about its pacing and music choices. The initial response has therefore been mixed, with audiences discussing both the film’s technical ambitions and its storytelling.

Ramayana release date and cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra in collaboration with Yash. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Lara Dutta. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.