Ramayana: Salman Khan weighs in on Rs 4,000 crore budget debate around Ranbir Kapoor’s film, says ‘Ramayana ka charcha…’

Salman Khan has shared his perspective on the expectations surrounding the upcoming mythological film, highlighting what he believes audiences should focus on.

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Salman Khan says discussion should focus on Rama and Sita (PC: Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema, with audiences discussing its cast, scale and the story it brings to the screen. The film features several popular actors and is based on an epic that has been told across generations. While its grand production has attracted attention, the conversations around the project have also focused on its budget and visual effects. Now, Salman Khan has shared his views on the discussion surrounding the film and explained what he thinks people should pay more attention to.

Salman Khan says discussion should focus on Rama, Ravana and Sita

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, Salman Khan was asked about the Ramayana and its reported Rs 4,000 crore budget. The actor said that people should discuss the epic and its characters instead of making the production cost and visual effects the main subject of conversation.

He said, “I just think Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana pe hona chahiye na ki VFX and cost of production par. I think this narrative ki 4000 aur VFX, VFX, VFX. I just don’t think ki that is correct.”

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Salman Khan talks about the qualities of Lord Rama

Salman further explained that the discussion should be centred on the characters of the epic. He added, “I just think ki Ramayana ka charcha Ramayana ke upar hi hona chahiye – Rama, Ravana, Sita. The actor also spoke about Lord Rama’s qualities, describing him as a good son, a good husband, a good father and a good warrior. Salman connected these qualities with his character in Maatrubhumi, pointing out that the values associated with Lord Rama are important beyond the story of the epic.

What to know about Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lord Lakshmana and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath M Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha and Lara Dutta. The film has also attracted attention for its scale and reported budget. It crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within two days of its release, according to Sacnilk.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is produced by Salman Khan under his Salman Khan Films banner. It also stars Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj. The film is finally scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.