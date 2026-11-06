Ramayana: Sandeep Reddy Vanga praises Ranbir, Yash’s performances, applauds producer Namit Malhotra

Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's performances in Ramayana, saying both actors had nailed their respective roles. He also applauded producer Namit Malhotra for his commitment to the Rs 4,000-crore two-part epic, which earned Rs 127.50 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-sandeep-reddy-vanga-praises-ranbir-yashs-performances-applauds-producer-namit-malhotra-8542690/ Copy

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ramayana(PC- Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s latest film, Ramayana, has received appreciation from several members of the film industry following its theatrical release on Thursday. After filmmaker SS Rajamouli praised the epic, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga also shared his thoughts on the film. He praised Ranbir and Yash for their performances and applauded producer Namit Malhotra for his dedication to the ambitious project. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sandeep said that both actors had done justice to their respective characters. He also encouraged audiences to watch the film to experience the scale of the story.

He wrote, “Want to experience the magnitude of Ram and Raavana? Please go watch Ramayana. Ranbir and Yash — both nailed it bone-deep. Made their presence absolutely commanding I loved it. ❤️”

Sandeep also mentioned producer Namit Malhotra and praised him for staying committed to the project over the years. Sharing his appreciation, the filmmaker wrote, “I have never known a producer to be this committed @malhotra_namit.”

Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series with a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore. During the film’s trailer launch in Bengaluru in October, Yash, who is also co-producing the project, spoke about the much-discussed budget. He clarified that the amount covers both films, including post-production and promotional costs.

Explaining why Namit Malhotra spoke confidently about the film’s massive budget, Yash said, “I know that Namit’s statement went viral on social media. In India, there is a problem. People don’t like it when you talk confidently. That’s what happened with Namit’s statement. But in the West, it’s the total opposite. If you tell them we have made a good movie in a humble manner, they will dismiss our film as a small project. That’s exactly why Namit has confidently said that this movie is mounted on ₹4,000 crore. We need to prove the strength of the Indian film industry to the global market,” Yash said.

He further explained that the budget was for the two films together and included expenses beyond production. He added, “Ramayana is a two-part project, and the budget for both the movies combined is definitely Rs 4,000 crore. The budget includes post-production and promotional expenses as well.”

Ramayana Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Ramayana has opened strongly at the box office. The film collected Rs 64.85 crore net and Rs 77.50 crore gross in India on its opening day. Its worldwide gross collection on Day 1 stands at Rs 127.50 crore.