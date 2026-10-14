Ramayana screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan? Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s film may get special premiere on November 5

Ramayana release: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi may attend special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

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Ramayana star cast (PC- Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1 may receive a special screening for political leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. According to a Mid-Day report, the makers are planning the screening for November 5, the film’s scheduled worldwide theatrical release date. However, the event has not been officially confirmed, and the team is reportedly seeking the necessary permissions.

A source told the portal, “The Rashtrapati Bhavan screening is being planned for the same day as the film’s worldwide release, adding a high-profile engagement to the launch of Indian cinema’s most ambitious project. The event is yet to be officially confirmed, with the team understood to be pursuing the necessary permissions.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash may attend special screening

According to the report, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi are expected to attend the proposed screening along with director Nitesh Tiwari. The makers are also reportedly planning two premieres for the film, one in Mumbai and another in Delhi.

The Mumbai premiere is said to be planned at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). However, there is no official confirmation about the screenings or the expected guests yet.

What do we know about Ramayana: Part 1?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is a mythological epic based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Yash takes on the role of Ravana. Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chadha, Arun Govil and Indira Krishnan in key roles.

Anticipation around the film has grown since the trailer was unveiled, with audiences waiting to see the epic brought to life on the big screen. With its scheduled worldwide release on November 5, the reported special screenings could add to the buzz around one of the year’s most anticipated Indian films.