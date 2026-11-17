Ramayana’s Shatrughan aka Nitish Sharma reveals Ranbir Kapoor ‘treats everyone with great humility’ | Exclusive

Nitish Sharma makes his Bollywood debut as Shatrughan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. In this exclusive conversation, he talks about playing the character, working with Ranbir Kapoor, and his experience of being part of the epic film.

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Nitish Sharma plays Shatrughan in Nitish Tiwari's Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana brings one of India’s greatest epics to the big screen with a brand new cinematic vision. While Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, the film also introduces audiences to several important characters from the epic. Among them is Shatrughan, Lord Ram’s youngest brother, played by Nitish Sharma. Ramayana marks Nitish Sharma’s feature film debut in Bollywood. Being part of a project of this scale comes with its own set of expectations, especially when the characters have been cherished by generations. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, actor Nitish Sharma opened up about getting the opportunity, understanding Shatrughan’s character, and working alongside some of the biggest names in the film industry.

Nitish Sharma feels blessed to be part of Ramayana

For Nitish Sharma, getting the opportunity to play Shatrughan was not just another acting assignment. The actor considers being associated with a story as significant as the Ramayana a very special moment in his life. He also spoke about how being part of an epic that has been loved across generations makes the experience even more meaningful.

The actor shared, “I feel truly blessed and fortunate to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something as special and monumental as Ramayana. For me, it was much more than just getting a role in a film; it felt like a blessing and a gift from the universe. To be able to represent a character from one of India’s greatest epics and be a part of a story that has been cherished by generations and is now being taken to audiences across the world is an overwhelming feeling. I genuinely consider this the greatest gift of my life so far, and I will always be grateful for this opportunity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Sharma (@thenitishsharma_)

Nitish Sharma on understanding Shatrughan’s character

Shatrughan may not have received as much attention in popular retellings of the Ramayana as his brothers, but he remains an important part of the epic. Nitish Sharma revealed that his preparation involved understanding the character, the script, and the extensive research undertaken by the team.

He said, “The research team, along with the director’s vision, gave us a strong understanding of the world we were stepping into. My approach was to stay true to the character, respect the script and follow the director’s guidance. I believe that when you are portraying someone from an epic like the Ramayana, authenticity is far more important than adding your own interpretations.”

Nitish Sharma calls working with Ranbir Kapoor a wonderful experience

Sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram in the film, was another memorable experience for Nitish Sharma. The actor praised Ranbir’s commitment to his craft and spoke about how his warmth and humility made working together comfortable. He also revealed that observing the actor on set gave him several opportunities to learn.

He shared, “It was a wonderful experience working with Ranbir. He is undoubtedly one of the finest actors of our generation, and what makes him truly special is not just his talent but also the way he conducts himself on set. As a co-actor, he gives you immense space, makes you feel comfortable, and brings a certain warmth and generosity to every interaction. He treats everyone with great humility, respect, and affection. When you work with someone like him, you realise how much a good co-actor can contribute to your performance. He has personally been very warm and encouraging towards me, and I feel fortunate to have shared this experience with him. It was genuinely a treat working alongside him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nitish Sharma (@thenitishsharma_)

Nitish Sharma on the responsibility of portraying a character from the Ramayana

Portraying a character from an epic that holds a special place in the hearts of millions comes with considerable responsibility. Nitish Sharma shared that the team was mindful of the emotional and cultural connection audiences have with these characters. He also explained how research, the director’s instructions, and an honest approach to performance helped him prepare for the role.

He explained that portraying a character from the Ramayana came with a tremendous sense of responsibility because it was an epic that held a very special place in the hearts of millions of people. They were always conscious of the emotional and cultural connection audiences had with these characters. The research behind the project was extensive, and their director’s vision and instructions were very clear. They were encouraged to be authentic, stay true to the script, and perform with complete honesty.

Nitish Sharma praises Nitesh Tiwari’s storytelling and direction

Working with Nitesh Tiwari was another significant learning experience for the actor. Nitish Sharma praised the filmmaker’s clarity, calm approach, and strong preparation. He also spoke about how the director’s understanding of storytelling helped him trust the process and approach his performance with conviction. He shared, “Nitesh Tiwari sir is undoubtedly one of the finest storytellers our country has. What I admire most about him is his calm and composed demeanour, combined with absolute clarity of thought. He knows exactly what he wants to communicate on screen and what he expects from an actor.”

He added, “His approach is backed by tremendous research, preparation and a deep understanding of storytelling. Working with him felt almost like flowing with a river; there is a natural ease to his process, yet there is so much clarity and direction behind it. As an actor, it was a wonderful learning experience because you realise the importance of preparation, conviction and trusting your storyteller.”

Ramayana: Part 1 released worldwide on November 5, 2026, and received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. The film has grossed Rs 1437 crore worldwide at the box office so far (Day 12), according to Sacnilk. Its sequel, Ramayana: Part 2, is scheduled for a theatrical release during Diwali 2028, as confirmed by the film’s producer, Namit Malhotra.