Ramayana song Judi Jodi out: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi celebrate Ram-Sita’s eternal love on Karwa Chauth, ahead of November 5 release

Ramayana: Part 1 marks Karwa Chauth with Judi Jodi, a song celebrating the love and devotion between Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. Here is everything to know about the track.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-song-judi-jodi-out-ranbir-kapoor-and-sai-pallavi-celebrate-ram-sita-eternal-love-on-karwa-chauth-ahead-of-november-5-release-8540452/ Copy

Ramayana song Judi Jodi out (PC: Instagram)

The story of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita has been remembered for generations for its message of love, faith, and devotion. This Karwa Chauth, the upcoming epic Ramayana: Part 1 has brought that timeless bond into focus with a special musical release. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the song offers audiences a glimpse into the film’s portrayal of one of the most cherished relationships in Indian mythology. The release also comes at a time when anticipation is building around the ambitious cinematic adaptation, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Ramayana’s Judi Jodi song celebrates Rama and Sita’s love

Ramayana’s new song, titled Judi Jodi, has been released on October 29, 2026, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The makers announced the release on social media, describing it as a celebration of eternal love and a divine bond.

The track features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Set against the backdrop of their wedding, it focuses on their relationship and the values of faith, trust, and companionship. The song is composed by AR Rahman, while Dr Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics.

‘Judi Jodi’ is out now! ❤️ A song that brings Rama and Sita’s timeless love to life, making every moment between them feel even more special. Some bonds are beyond words, and this melody says it all. #Ramayana https://t.co/5UHtS60nXU — Ramayana Global (@RamayanaGlobal) October 29, 2026

Karwa Chauth holds special significance for many married women, who observe a fast and pray for their husbands’ well-being. The festival’s focus on marriage and togetherness makes the release a fitting occasion to highlight the bond between Ram and Sita.

AR Rahman composed Judi Jodi in five languages

One of the key highlights of Judi Jodi is its release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Each version features a different singer, while Kumar Vishwas has written the lyrics for all five versions and is composed by AR Rahman. The song is now available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series and streaming on all platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Here is the list of singers:

Hindi: Shreya Ghoshal

Tamil: Heer

Telugu: Sireesha Bhagavatula

Malayalam: Amritha Suressh

Kannada: Pooja Vaidyanath

About Ramayana: Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is planned as the first installment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

Along with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, the film features Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana first part is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026 in India, while the second installment is planned for Diwali 2027. The films are set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with screenings also planned in IMAX.