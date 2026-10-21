Ramayana song: Makers mark Dussehra with Rocking Star Yash’s fierce Ravana Tandav reveal, advance bookings reach Rs 5.44 crore

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend have unveiled a special Dussehra glimpse featuring Yash as Ravana. The film has also recorded a promising response in advance ticket sales across India.

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Makers of Ramayana unveil Ravana Tandav (PC: YouTube)

With advance bookings for Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend opening across India on October 19, the makers marked Dussehra with a special reveal featuring Rocking Star Yash as Ravana. The newly unveiled unit offers a closer look at Yash’s transformation into the formidable ruler of Lanka, with the actor commanding attention through his imposing appearance, intense expressions and powerful screen presence. Titled Rise of Asura in Hindi, the unit brings Ravana into focus through a powerful musical sequence.

Yash in Ravana Tandav

In Hindu mythology, Tandav is the cosmic dance associated with Lord Shiva, symbolising the cycles of creation, preservation and destruction. Ravana, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, is traditionally associated with the Shiva Tandav Stotram, a hymn praising the deity and celebrated for its powerful rhythm and intensity. The Dussehra reveal draws on this cultural and mythological context to present Ravana through his devotion, strength and commanding persona, offering audiences a glimpse into how the character has been envisioned for the big screen.

Yash looks every bit the larger-than-life Ravana in the new unit. His commanding physicality, the detailing of his look and the intensity he brings to the character lend the reveal a distinct impact. The sequence also offers a glimpse of the scale at which the character has been envisioned, presenting Ravana as a powerful and complex figure in the epic’s retelling. For Yash, who has built a formidable screen presence through his previous work, the role marks a striking turn as he steps into one of Indian mythology’s most recognisable characters.

The Dussehra reveal carries added significance given the festival’s association with Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana. With Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama and Yash playing Ravana, the film brings two leading stars together in a retelling of the epic that has been part of India’s cultural imagination for generations.

The makers shared the unit on social media on Dussehra, alongside the announcement that advance bookings for the film would open today.

With the songs released under the T-Series label, The Ravana Tandav unit is titled Rise of Asura in Hindi, Ravana Tandava in Kannada, and Ravana Tandavam in Tamil and Telugu. The Hindi unit features vocals by Vishal Dadlani, lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas, and music supervision by A.R. Ameen and Hiral Viradia. The Tamil version features vocals by Anirudh Ravichander and G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Bringing one of the world’s most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Ramayana advance booking collection and release date

As per Sacnilk, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend has grossed Rs 5.44 crore in advance bookings across India, including block seats, as of 1 PM IST. The film has sold 92,659 tickets so far, with collections standing at Rs 3.61 crore excluding block seats. Around Rs 68.19 lakh worth of tickets have been booked since the 6 AM cut-off. The Hindi version is leading the advance booking trend, while demand for the Kannada and Telugu versions is also gaining momentum.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with eight-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

About T-Series Music

T-Series is India’s leading music label and a global powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Known for its prominent presence on YouTube, T-Series ranks among the top channels worldwide, with billions of views and an extensive catalogue that spans Hindi film hits, devotional music, indie singles, and regional tracks. Recognised for launching some of the biggest names in music and film, T-Series remains at the forefront of India’s music landscape, setting trends and pioneering new soundscapes. With a mission to bring music to every heart, T-Series delivers a rich blend of timeless melodies and fresh talent, creating a vibrant soundtrack that resonates with audiences worldwide.