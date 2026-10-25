Ramayana song Mangal Rang out: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s soulful wedding track features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana have released Mangal Rang, a wedding song featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Composed by AR Rahman, the Hindi track features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, celebrating Rama and Sita’s love story through wedding visuals and moments from their journey together.

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Mangal rang song Ramayana

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana have released a new song, Mangal Rang, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The song captures the wedding celebrations of Rama and Sita in Mithila and offers a glimpse of their love, devotion and bond. Composed by A. R. Rahman, the Hindi version features the voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas. The song has been released simultaneously in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam — allowing audiences across the country to experience the music in their preferred language.

The song was first presented at a launch event in Chennai on October 22. Parts of the wedding sequence and the track had also been featured in the film’s trailer.

Ramayana’s Mangal Rang released in five languages

Along with the Hindi version, the Tamil version features Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindhavi, while Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant have sung the Telugu version. Armaan Malik and Bela Shende lend their voices to the Kannada version, while Naresh Iyer and Amritha Rajan have sung the Malayalam version.

Each version features lyrics written by a lyricist from the respective language. The song is available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series and on streaming platforms.

The visuals feature Rama and Sita’s wedding, grand palace settings and expansive landscapes. The song also shows glimpses of their journey beyond Ayodhya, including moments from their life during Vanvas. While the wedding sequences capture the joy of their union, the other scenes focus on their relationship, faith and togetherness.

AR Rahman talks about composing Mangal Rang

AR Rahman has composed the music for Ramayana, marking his first collaboration on an Indian production with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer. Speaking about the song and the relationship between Rama and Sita, Rahman said, “Ramayana is a story that has lived in the hearts of people for generations, and approaching it through music was a very special experience for me. There is a certain purity and tenderness in the relationship between Rama and Sita that I wanted the music to hold on to. With Mangal Rang, I hope listeners feel that warmth and devotion, and find something personal in the melody. Some stories don’t need to be explained; they simply need to be felt.”

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal share their experience

Arijit Singh, who has sung the Hindi version alongside Shreya Ghoshal, described the song as a deeply personal experience. Speaking about the film and the melody composed by Rahman, he said, “Ramayana is not merely a story or an epic; it is a timeless reflection of life, our inner consciousness and the connection we share with everything around us. The melody of Mangal Rang, composed by A. R. Rahman sir, took me somewhere beyond words, into a space where love blossoms in its purest form. The sincerity and tenderness of the eternal relationship between Shri Ram and Mata Sita kept reminding me of the thread of love that connects us all, beyond everything that makes us seem different. Being part of this melody has been a deeply transformative experience, and I feel blessed to have been a part of a dream that Namit sir and his team are bringing to life. I hope this song reaches every listener with the same feeling of love, gratitude and devotion that I experienced while singing it.”

Shreya Ghoshal also spoke about the emotions behind the song and the relationship between Rama and Sita. She said, “What makes Rama and Sita’s love so beautiful is that it goes beyond the happiness of being together. There is faith, understanding and a quiet strength in their bond that makes it deeply moving. Singing Mangal Rang allowed me to connect with that tenderness, and I approached it with a lot of love in my heart. Being part of a story that means so much to so many people is something I feel truly grateful for. I hope the song brings listeners a sense of warmth and peace, and lets them experience the beauty of Rama and Sita’s relationship in their own way.”

Ramayana cast and release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshmana, while Yash portrays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5.