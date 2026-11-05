Ramayana: Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman makes official debut in Hanuman Chalisa video, watch

The makers of Ramayana have released the Hanuman Chalisa music video featuring vocals by Sukhwinder Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher. The video also offers the first official glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, showing his powerful silhouette taking a giant leap while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

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Sunny Deol as Hanuman ji (PC-Instagram

Sunny Deol’s much-awaited appearance as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally been officially unveiled. After a glimpse from the film’s post-credit sequence surfaced online, the makers released the clip as part of the official Hanuman Chalisa music video on November 5, coinciding with the film’s theatrical release.

Sunny Deol’s Hanuman Look Revealed

The Hanuman Chalisa features an impressive musical collaboration between singers Sukhwinder Singh, Diljit Dosanjh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher. The video offers a glimpse of Lord Hanuman through his massive silhouette, seen from behind. Although Sunny Deol’s face remains hidden in the shadows, the sequence shows him taking a gigantic leap while chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. The powerful visual hints at the character’s important role in the second instalment of the epic.

Why Lord Hanuman’s Entry Is Important

In Valmiki’s Ramayana and Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, Lord Hanuman is revered for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama. His entry becomes crucial after Goddess Sita is abducted by Ravana. Hanuman plays a significant role in locating her and helping Lord Rama prepare for the battle against Lanka.

Since the first instalment primarily focuses on the events leading up to Sita’s abduction, the makers have saved Hanuman’s larger role for the sequel.

Who Stars in Ramayana?

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The ambitious project has music composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It is jointly produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Creations, with Namit Malhotra and Yash backing the project.

The film has received a ‘U’ certificate from the CBFC and has a runtime of 195 minutes, or three hours and 15 minutes.