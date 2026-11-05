Ramayana: Sunny Deol’s first look as Lord Hanuman in post-credit scene goes viral – Watch

Sunny Deol's appearance as Lord Hanuman has become one of the highlights of Ramayana. The actor's introductory sequence, saved for the film's closing moments, has sparked excitement among fans.

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Sunny Deol's post-credit scene as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana (PC: Twitter)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has finally released in theatres, and while Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi have been at the centre of the film’s buzz, there is another appearance that audiences have been eagerly waiting for. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in the mythological epic, but the makers have kept his introduction for the film’s closing moments. The decision has certainly added a lot of excitement around the sequel, and now his much-awaited appearance is getting attention online. Sunny Deol’s first look as Lord Hanuman in the film’s post-credit scene has reportedly gone viral, leaving fans excited to see his portrayal of the mighty devotee of Lord Ram.

Ramayana: Sunny Deol makes powerful entry as Lord Hanuman in post-credit scene

Sunny Deol’s introduction as Lord Hanuman takes place during the end credits of Ramayana. The sequence has become one of the talking points among viewers, with Bollywood Hungama’s report also confirming that the actor makes his much-awaited entry as the credits roll.

Hanuman Scene from #Ramayana has been leaked and this looks epic Jai shri Ram! Sunny deol has done https://t.co/EkMP1nTRXr — Shiva Chettri (@ShivaChett56026) November 4, 2026

The buzz around the scene had started even before the film’s Indian release. Following the Los Angeles premiere on October 27, 2026, an entertainment journalist tweet shared a post on X, hinting at a post-credit sequence featuring an iconic character audiences had been waiting to see. He wrote, ” Ramayana Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene. And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you’ve all been anticipating. You know who I’m talkin’ about. Can’t wait for the sequel in 2028.”

Yes, Ramayana Rise of a Legend has a post-credit scene And the post-credit scene teases that one iconic character that you’ve all been anticipating.

You know who I’m talkin’ about. Can’t wait for the sequel in 2028.

#Ramayana — Rama’s Screen (@RamasScreen) October 28, 2026

Sunny Deol’s first look as Lord Hanuman in Ramayana – Watch

Why Sunny Deol’s Hanuman introduction is important for Ramayana Part 2

The decision to introduce Lord Hanuman towards the end of the first film is closely linked to the story’s progression. The first part focuses on Lord Ram’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) journey and the events leading to Sita’s (played by Sai Pallavi) abduction by Ravana (played by Yash). Hanuman’s (played by Sunny Deol) role becomes central in the next part, particularly when Rama begins his search for Sita.

Sunny Deol’s appearance therefore gives audiences a glimpse of what lies ahead. His character is expected to have a much bigger role in the sequel, which will explore the journey involving Hanuman, Ram, and the search for Sita.

https://t.co/OvJOnKLqKS — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) July 19, 2026

The actor had earlier spoken about the responsibility of playing the revered character. At the film’s Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi, Sunny said that portraying Hanuman was not easy. He said, “I am grateful that I received the opportunity to play Hanuman ji. I will make every possible effort to portray him in the right way. Playing Hanuman ji is not easy. But I know I will enjoy it immensely. He is playful, innocent and powerful. He is loved by everyone, and above all, he is a devotee of Lord Ram.”

About Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, while Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman.

The film is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Its combined budget has been reported at around Rs 4,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious Indian film projects.

The first part was released in cinemas on November 5, 2026, while the second part is expected ro release in 2028. With Sunny Deol’s introduction saved for Ramayana Part 1’s post credit scenes, the film has given audiences another reason to look forward to the next chapter.