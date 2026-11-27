Ramayana: Supreme Court refuses to hear petition against Ranbir Kapoor-Yash starrer, says ‘Make your own film’

The Supreme Court declined an urgent hearing on a petition alleging that Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana distorted facts from the Hindu epic. The bench said the film had already been released and suggested that those with a different view could make their own film.

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Supreme Court on Ramayana controversy (PC: IMDb)

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has been at the centre of conversations ever since it hit theatres, with viewers discussing its performances, visuals, storytelling and interpretation of the epic. However, the film has now also attracted legal attention over allegations that certain aspects of the Hindu epic have been distorted in its portrayal. A petition challenging the film was brought before the Supreme Court, with the petitioner seeking an urgent hearing. The court, however, was not convinced that the matter required immediate attention, particularly as the film is already running in cinemas. Here’s what happened during the hearing and what the court said about Ramayana controversy.

Supreme Court rejects urgent plea against Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

The Supreme Court on November 27, 2026, declined to grant an urgent hearing to a petition challenging the release of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The petition alleged that the film distorted facts relating to the Hindu epic Ramayana. The petitioner’s counsel told the bench that the matter had been registered on November 23, 2026, but was yet to be listed for hearing.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned the urgency of the matter, noting that the film had already been released in theatres on November 5, 2026.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said, “They have made a movie as they understand. You make your movie as you want. Don’t waste time of the court. If you have a counter-view about the epic, you make a movie on the counter-view.”

The Chief Justice observed that audiences who wanted to watch the film had already had the opportunity to do so. The court declined to entertain the request for an urgent listing.

Supreme Court declines to urgently list a petition challenging the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Hindi film Ramayana. As the lawyer tells the Supreme Court that the movie presents a distorted version of the epic Ramayana, the Supreme Court points out that the film has already been released and remarks that the filmmakers presented the epic based on their own understanding and that those with a different interpretation were free to make their own film. Supreme Court cautions the lawyer against wasting its time. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2026

What Supreme Court said on Ramayana controversy?

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the film contained distortions and that the younger generation could be influenced by its portrayal of the epic. Responding to the argument, Justice Joymalya Bagchi said filmmakers were entitled to present the story according to their understanding, while those who disagreed could create their own interpretation.

The bench said, “We are only concerned with the urgency because you are mentioning the matter. Urgency is not there in the matter because the movie is already released. It is there in theatres. People are watching. People can have their own view. There may be somebody who will praise, somebody who will say something critical.”

The bench remarked that the petitioner could make a film presenting a different perspective instead of seeking urgent judicial intervention over the already released movie. The court also pointed out that films and documentaries can receive both praise and criticism, and audiences are entitled to their own opinions. The petitioner’s counsel continued to request an early hearing, but the bench maintained that there was no urgency in the matter at this stage.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, also known as Ramayana: Part 1, brings the Hindu epic to the big screen with a star-studded cast.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, while Yash appears as Ravana. The film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.