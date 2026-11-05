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  • Ramayana Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash win praise, but storyline gets mixed reactions, netizens say Spectacle overshadows emotion

Ramayana Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash win praise, but storyline gets mixed reactions, netizens say ‘Spectacle overshadows emotion’

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has released in cinemas, and early audience reactions are pouring in. Here's what the netizens are saying about epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles.

Edited by: Alice Topno
Published: November 5, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
Ramayana Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash win praise, but storyline gets mixed reactions, netizens say 'Spectacle overshadows emotion'
Ramayana Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

After months of anticipation, Ramayana has finally released in cinemas, bringing Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash together for one of India’s most ambitious film projects. With a story that audiences already know and characters that hold a special place in Indian culture, expectations were naturally high. As early reviews begin to surface, audiences are weighing in on various aspects of the film, making the online conversation even more interesting. From the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to the film’s overall cinematic experience, early audience responses have sparked curiosity about what viewers are saying about Ramayana. 

Ramayana Twitter reactions  

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that Ramayana has received a mixed response. The film’s visual effects, production design, and large-scale sequences have caught the attention of several viewers. Yash, in particular, is receiving praise for his portrayal of Ravana, with many calling his screen presence one of the film’s biggest strengths. 

Read more: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's film sells over 36 lakh tickets in pre-sales, crosses Rs 130 crore mark in India

Ranbir Kapoor has also received appreciation for playing Lord Rama. Some viewers feel that he brings the right calmness and dignity to the character, while Sai Pallavi’s performance as Sita has also found support among early moviegoers. The Jatayu sequence and the scenes featuring Ravana have emerged as some of the most discussed portions. 

However, not every reaction has been positive. Some viewers feel that the film relies heavily on visual spectacle and could have offered stronger emotional depth. The slow narration, lengthy runtime and background score have also received criticism. 

One viewer who shared a mixed reaction on X wrote, “Watchable epic that prioritizes spectacle and action over drama and emotion,” another wrote, “An average first half, followed by a draggy second half”, another tweeted, “The visuals may be grand, but spectacle alone can’t compensate for weak pacing and uneven writing”, another X user said, “Yash pulls off his role with an AURA-filled performance”, another user shared, “Every single cast member delivers a phenomenal performance”. 

Check reactions for Ramayana: 

About Ramayana 

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The first part released in theatres on November 5, 2026. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays the role of Sita. Yash plays as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey playing Lakshman and Sunny Deol appearing as Hanuman. The film also features a large supporting cast. 

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the project brings together Prime Focus Studios and DNEG for its visual effects. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have worked on the film’s music. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. 

Ramayana box office prediction Day 1  

Ramayana is expected to open strongly at the Indian box office. Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is projected to collect around Rs 90–100 crore net in India and approx. Rs 100-150 crore worldwide on its opening day on November 5, 2026, according to various trade analysts.

The film’s opening will depend on audience turnout, show occupancy, and word of mouth. With the festive period approaching, its performance over the next few days will be important for Ramayana 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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