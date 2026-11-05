Ramayana Twitter review: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash win praise, but storyline gets mixed reactions, netizens say ‘Spectacle overshadows emotion’

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has released in cinemas, and early audience reactions are pouring in. Here's what the netizens are saying about epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles.

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Ramayana Twitter review (PC: Instagram)

After months of anticipation, Ramayana has finally released in cinemas, bringing Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash together for one of India’s most ambitious film projects. With a story that audiences already know and characters that hold a special place in Indian culture, expectations were naturally high. As early reviews begin to surface, audiences are weighing in on various aspects of the film, making the online conversation even more interesting. From the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to the film’s overall cinematic experience, early audience responses have sparked curiosity about what viewers are saying about Ramayana.

Ramayana Twitter reactions

Early reactions on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that Ramayana has received a mixed response. The film’s visual effects, production design, and large-scale sequences have caught the attention of several viewers. Yash, in particular, is receiving praise for his portrayal of Ravana, with many calling his screen presence one of the film’s biggest strengths.

Ranbir Kapoor has also received appreciation for playing Lord Rama. Some viewers feel that he brings the right calmness and dignity to the character, while Sai Pallavi’s performance as Sita has also found support among early moviegoers. The Jatayu sequence and the scenes featuring Ravana have emerged as some of the most discussed portions.

However, not every reaction has been positive. Some viewers feel that the film relies heavily on visual spectacle and could have offered stronger emotional depth. The slow narration, lengthy runtime and background score have also received criticism.

One viewer who shared a mixed reaction on X wrote, “Watchable epic that prioritizes spectacle and action over drama and emotion,” another wrote, “An average first half, followed by a draggy second half”, another tweeted, “The visuals may be grand, but spectacle alone can’t compensate for weak pacing and uneven writing”, another X user said, “Yash pulls off his role with an AURA-filled performance”, another user shared, “Every single cast member delivers a phenomenal performance”.

Check reactions for Ramayana:

#Ramayana A Watchable Epic That Prioritizes Spectacle and Action Over Drama and Emotion! The film opens superbly with Ravana’s introduction, and the first half offers a decent experience overall despite a few dips here and there. But instead of giving enough weight and properly introducing the rest of characters, the narration moves from one event to another, making the drama feel flat and even serial like at times. The second half is where it starts to falter, with very prolonged action sequences becoming tiring before the climax briefly picks up momentum again. Even where Part 1 chooses to end feels somewhat unsatisfying, especially knowing that most of the major high points are being saved for a sequel that is still two years away. Yash is easily the biggest highlight and delivers a terrific performance as Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are sincere as Ram and Sita, but the divine and emotional connect never comes through consistently. Technically, the film is impressive, but Ramayana needs more than scale. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer’s score is the biggest disappointment and often feels more like a generic superhero score than something that captures the story’s spiritual essence. Better than a few recent adaptations and definitely watchable with expectations in check, but the ambition never fully translates into lasting impact. A mixed bag that leaves you thinking about how much more it could’ve been. Rating: 2.5/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 31, 2026

#RanbirKapoor ’s performance will silence many of those who doubted his casting. Kudos to the casting director #SaiPallavi is excellent as Sita Every single cast member delivers a phenomenal performance One of the best theatrical experiences I’ve had in a long time #Ramayana https://t.co/ZgBPfVZcQ6 — ದೇವರಥ (@MrAnderson2025) November 5, 2026

#Ramayana – #Yash pulls off the unthinkable His portrayal as #Ravana will blow your mind #RamayanaMovie #RanbirKapoor — Tollywood Box Office (@Tolly_BOXOFFICE) November 5, 2026

#Ramayana (Original Hindi Version):

Not sure whose idea it was to screen the 30 minute shorter English dubbed version, but that cut should honestly be completely scrapped. The original version has a better overall feel and is more palatable. Still have the same issues with the film as before like the music, pacing, and insufficient drama/emotion. This is the version Western audiences and critics should be watching. If you do plan on watching it, watch it on the biggest screen possible, as the visuals and action set pieces are its main USP. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 5, 2026

#Ramayana An average first half, followed by a draggy second half. Ranbir and Sai Pallavi are okayish, while Yash pulls off his role with an AURA-filled performance.

Okayish music, and stretched out scenes make the film feel dull at times. Overall: Disaster – 1.75/5 — ஆதவன் (@RohitMaara) November 5, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari literally cooked the entry of RAVANAA @TheNameIsYash

Larger than Life Aura

God Level Screen Presence Paisa vasool in first 10 mins itslef

#Yash | #Ramayana — Abhi (@Rocking_Tweetss) November 5, 2026

#Ramayana – ‘Drama’yana!! Highlights : Outstanding VFX, Making,Terrific Yash Episodes & Jatayu Seq ! Music, Ranbir, Ram-Sita Emotions, Unexciting Story/Drama, Lengthy Runtime are drawbacks. AVERAGE! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 5, 2026

#Ramayana Review: Grandeur Clicks, Devotion Misses #RamayanaPart1 is a decent watch, thanks to its ambitious scale and two terrific action episodes. But the Rama-Sita bond, the emotional soul of the epic fails to make an impact. Slow pacing, a lengthy runtime, and forgettable songs make it a one-time watch. Show Stealer: @TheNameIsYash Binged Rating: 2.5/5 — BINGED (@Binged_) November 5, 2026

#Ramayana – First Half Review: #RanbirKapoor , #SaiPallavi and #Yash fit their respective roles perfectly. Visually rich presentation is brilliant. Action sequences are impressive. A.R. Rahman & Hans Zimmer’s music has a truly international feel. The 3D experience is outstanding! The narration is bit slow, but it

genuinely feels like watching an epic drama unfold on screen.

The film demands patience, though! Waiting for the second half! — Lenin – ʜɪꜰɪ ᴛᴀʟᴋɪᴇꜱ (@HiFiTalkies) November 4, 2026

1/4

#Ramayana Review: A groundbreaking, generational epic! The scale, vision, and sheer execution are on a completely different level. #Yash as Ravana and #RanbirKapoor as Rama are phenomenal! https://t.co/FLku5KChVS — ದೇವರಥ (@MrAnderson2025) November 5, 2026

1/4

#Ramayana Review: A groundbreaking, generational epic! The scale, vision, and sheer execution are on a completely different level. #Yash as Ravana and #RanbirKapoor as Rama are phenomenal! https://t.co/FLku5KChVS — ದೇವರಥ (@MrAnderson2025) November 5, 2026

#RamayanaReview: Grand visuals, fantastic VFX, impressive storytelling, and beautiful BGM. #Yash as Ravana absolutely steals the show whenever he’s on screen! The Jatayu sequence is a major highlight, both visually and emotionally. But did it completely do justice to the Ramayana? For me, NO. #Ranbir and #SaiPallavi are good, but the divine aura, pure love, and emotional connection between Rama and Sita felt missing. The soul of the Ramayana didn’t fully translate onto the screen. The action sequences could’ve been better too. Still, a DECENT theatrical experience! It could’ve been an extraordinary masterpiece if the core emotions had worked. Excited for Part 2, especially HANUMAN! #Ramayana — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) November 5, 2026

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. The first part released in theatres on November 5, 2026. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi plays the role of Sita. Yash plays as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey playing Lakshman and Sunny Deol appearing as Hanuman. The film also features a large supporting cast.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the project brings together Prime Focus Studios and DNEG for its visual effects. AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have worked on the film’s music. The second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

Ramayana box office prediction Day 1

Ramayana is expected to open strongly at the Indian box office. Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, is projected to collect around Rs 90–100 crore net in India and approx. Rs 100-150 crore worldwide on its opening day on November 5, 2026, according to various trade analysts.

The film’s opening will depend on audience turnout, show occupancy, and word of mouth. With the festive period approaching, its performance over the next few days will be important for Ramayana.