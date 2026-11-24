Ramayana VFX artist alleges layoff after 4.6 years at DNEG, says ‘it feels like we worked for charity’

The success of Ramayana at the box office has brought attention to an allegation from one of the artists who worked on the film. A visual effects artist, Rahul Dhanwe, has criticised DNEG, the VFX stu

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Ramayana box office collection (PC: IMDb)

The success of Ramayana at the box office has brought attention to an allegation from one of the artists who worked on the film. A visual effects artist, Rahul Dhanwe, has criticised DNEG, the VFX studio owned by Namit Malhotra, claiming that he was laid off after spending 4.6 years with the company. He also alleged that despite working on Ramayana for the last two years, he received no salary increment during his time at the studio.

Rahul shared his experience in a detailed LinkedIn post, raising concerns about job security, salary increments and how visual effects artists are treated in the industry. He claimed that senior management had repeatedly asked employees to support the company during difficult times, but their efforts were not rewarded.

In his post, Rahul wrote, “Well played, Namit Malhotra and The Ramayana World. Really well played! I spent 4.6 years at DNEG, including the last two years working on Ramayana. Senior management repeatedly asked us to support the company during difficult times. We did. For over four years, I worked without a single rupee of salary increment, hoping things would eventually improve. But what did we get in return? A layoff,’ ‘It honestly feels like we worked for charity’.

Rahul further alleged that the artists who worked on Ramayana would not benefit from the film’s future success or profits, despite spending two years contributing their skills and efforts to the project. He said, “I never expected a special reward for supporting the company. But after investing 4.6 years of my career, this is certainly not the treatment I expected. We gave two years of hard work, skills, and dedication to Ramayana. In a way, our personal sacrifices became part of our contribution to the film. We won’t share in its future success or profits. It honestly feels like we worked for charity.”

The artist also claimed that he was laid off just a few months before completing five years at DNEG. Questioning the way companies treat their employees, he added, “I understand companies are businesses, but does that mean artists should be treated as disposable resources?”

Rahul Dhanwe calls DNEG his worst professional experience

In the same post, Rahul described his time at DNEG as the worst studio experience of his professional career. He also advised other artists to think carefully before accepting a job at the company. He wrote, “Honestly, DNEG has been the worst studio experience of my professional life. Such a big name, yet such a disappointing experience when it comes to treating artists. To fellow artists: Think carefully before joining DNEG. If you have another good offer, consider it first. Keep DNEG as your last option. I wasted 4.6 years. Please don’t waste yours. Artists are not disposable resources. They deserve respect, stability, and fair treatment”.

Rahul also expressed concern about the artists currently working on Ramayana: Part 2, hoping they would not have to face a similar situation. Neither Namit Malhotra nor DNEG had issued an official response to the allegations at the time of publication.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Released in theatres on November 5, 2026, the film has performed strongly at the Indian and overseas box offices. Its worldwide gross collection has reportedly crossed Rs 1,693 crore, while its India nett collection is nearing the Rs 1,000-crore mark.