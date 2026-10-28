Ramayana World Premiere in LA: Yash gets a loud ‘Ravana, Ravana’ welcome; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi walk red carpet – Watch videos

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash turned heads at the grand world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in Los Angeles. While Ranbir opted for an ivory jacket with black trousers, Sai looked elegant in a pink saree with silver embellishments. Watch the videos.

Edited by: Kritika Vaid
Updated: October 28, 2026, 7:50 AM IST
Ramayana World Premiere in LA: Yash gets a loud ‘Ravana, Ravana’ welcome; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi walk red carpet - Watch videos
Ramayana world premiere (PC-Instagram)

The excitement around Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is building as the film’s cast and makers came together for its grand world premiere in Los Angeles. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash walked the red carpet alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, giving fans a glimpse of the much-awaited film ahead of its theatrical release in India.

Read more: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor starrer may affect Godzilla Minus Zero’s India release plans amid IMAX screen crunch

The stars arrived in traditional Indian outfits and posed for photographs at the event. Ranbir, who plays Lord Rama, wore a textured ivory jacket with black trousers. Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita, looked elegant in a pink saree featuring silver embellishments. Yash, who plays Ravana, chose an all-black outfit and completed his look with a gold brooch inspired by his character.


Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra also joined the lead actors on the red carpet, marking an important milestone for the ambitious project.

Yash Gets a Grand Welcome From Fans

Videos from the premiere have been circulating on social media, with fans cheering loudly as Yash arrived with his wife. Several people were heard chanting “Ravana, Ravana” as the actor made his way down the red carpet.

Ranbir and Sai Pallavi also interacted with the media at the event. Apart from discussing their characters and the film, the actors spoke about their personal journeys while working on the epic.

International Guests Attend Ramayana Premiere

According to reports, several international personalities and members of the media attended the film’s 3D screening in Los Angeles. The premiere comes just days before the film’s scheduled theatrical release in India on November 5, with select paid preview shows planned for November 4.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is among the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the two-part epic brings the story of Lord Rama to the big screen with a high-profile cast and an ambitious production scale.

The first part is scheduled to arrive around Diwali 2026, while the second part was initially planned for Diwali 2027. However, according to recent reports, the sequel has now been postponed to 2028.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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