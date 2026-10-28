Ramayana World Premiere in LA: Yash gets a loud ‘Ravana, Ravana’ welcome; Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi walk red carpet – Watch videos

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash turned heads at the grand world premiere of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in Los Angeles. While Ranbir opted for an ivory jacket with black trousers, Sai looked elegant in a pink saree with silver embellishments. Watch the videos.

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Ramayana world premiere (PC-Instagram)

The excitement around Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is building as the film’s cast and makers came together for its grand world premiere in Los Angeles. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash walked the red carpet alongside director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra, giving fans a glimpse of the much-awaited film ahead of its theatrical release in India.

The man of the hour has ARRIVED! Ranbir Kapoor lands on the red carpet at the LA premiere of #Ramayana. Lord Ram has reached Hollywood. https://t.co/7ZJJAZHzFN — (@behind_you_rk) October 28, 2026

The stars arrived in traditional Indian outfits and posed for photographs at the event. Ranbir, who plays Lord Rama, wore a textured ivory jacket with black trousers. Sai Pallavi, who portrays Sita, looked elegant in a pink saree featuring silver embellishments. Yash, who plays Ravana, chose an all-black outfit and completed his look with a gold brooch inspired by his character.

Ramayana Team at World Premiere https://t.co/91hyd7QG34 — K.G.F Analyst‍♂️ (@KGFAnalyst) October 28, 2026



Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra also joined the lead actors on the red carpet, marking an important milestone for the ambitious project.

Yash Gets a Grand Welcome From Fans

Videos from the premiere have been circulating on social media, with fans cheering loudly as Yash arrived with his wife. Several people were heard chanting “Ravana, Ravana” as the actor made his way down the red carpet.

Packed

Proud moment for Indian Cinema #Ramayana #Yash

@TheNameIsYash https://t.co/D5KjFy2Tni — (@NameIsShreyash) October 28, 2026

Ranbir and Sai Pallavi also interacted with the media at the event. Apart from discussing their characters and the film, the actors spoke about their personal journeys while working on the epic.

International Guests Attend Ramayana Premiere

According to reports, several international personalities and members of the media attended the film’s 3D screening in Los Angeles. The premiere comes just days before the film’s scheduled theatrical release in India on November 5, with select paid preview shows planned for November 4.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is among the most anticipated Indian films of 2026. Reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the two-part epic brings the story of Lord Rama to the big screen with a high-profile cast and an ambitious production scale.

The man of the hour has ARRIVED! Ranbir Kapoor lands on the red carpet at the LA premiere of #Ramayana. Lord Ram has reached Hollywood. https://t.co/7ZJJAZHzFN — (@behind_you_rk) October 28, 2026

The first part is scheduled to arrive around Diwali 2026, while the second part was initially planned for Diwali 2027. However, according to recent reports, the sequel has now been postponed to 2028.