Ramayana: Yash on Ravana glorification row, reveals why he chose to play the powerful character, says ‘None of us bigger than Ramayana’

Yash says his decision to play Ravana in Ramayana surprised his friends and family. The actor also explains why he believes the epic is bigger than any star.

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Yash plays the role of Ravana in Ramayana (PC: Instagram)

Playing Ravana in a film based on one of India’s most loved epics is no ordinary acting challenge, especially for an actor who enjoys a massive fan following. Yash, who steps into the role of the powerful king of Lanka in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, knew that the character would invite strong reactions. His casting has also become a talking point, with some viewers questioning whether the film gives Ravana too much importance. Now, the actor has spoken about his decision to take up the role and why he believes the story itself matters more than an actor’s popularity.

Yash reveals why he wanted to play Ravana in Ramayana

The makers of Ramayana recently released a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse into Yash’s transformation into Ravana. The video also features Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra discussing the character and the process of bringing him to the screen.

Namit Malhotra said, “You being Ravana, who is technically one of the most disliked characters in the country. So you’ve got Ravana, one of the most disliked figures, and then you have Yash, someone people are obsessed with as a superstar. Ravana is that celebrated evil character that the world should come and see for who he is.”

In the video Yash explained that while he wanted to make Ramayana as a producer because it is India’s story, he was particularly interested in playing Ravana as an actor. He also admitted that there were concerns about whether audiences would accept him in a role so different from the characters they usually associate with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

He said, “As a producer, I wanted to make Ramayana because it’s our story, but as an actor, I wanted to play Ravana. The only challenge was that people thought, ‘Okay, you are loved by people, and if you’re doing a character who is so hated, people won’t be able to celebrate you or appreciate you,’”

Yash calls Ravana more than a straightforward villain

Yash also shared his understanding of Ravana, explaining that he does not see the character as a straightforward villain. According to the actor, there are several sides to the king of Lanka that make his story complex. Comparing the two central characters, Yash described Lord Rama as the heart and Ravana as the brain. He suggested that their conflict reflects the constant struggle between the mind and the heart.

He added, “I know stardom and all these things are fine, but at the end of the day, none of us are bigger than Ramayana’. We need to understand that he’s not a straightforward villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain. And there is always a conflict between your mind and your heart,”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)

Director Nitesh Tiwari also spoke about Ravana’s different qualities, including his knowledge of astrology, devotion to Lord Shiva and strength as a warrior. He raised the question of what ultimately went wrong despite these qualities.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, praised Yash’s casting and said the role needed someone with a larger-than-life presence. Namit Malhotra also spoke about the challenge of casting a popular star as a character traditionally disliked by audiences.

Ramayana: About Ravana glorification row

The portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has sparked a debate on social media, with viewers divided over whether the film glorifies the epic’s antagonist. While some believe Ravana’s larger-than-life presentation overshadows Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama, others have praised Yash’s commanding performance and characterisation. Several viewers have questioned whether the adaptation gives Ravana too much prominence in a story centred on Lord Rama.

The discussion has made the film’s approach to the character an important talking point. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is planned as a two-part epic, with the first instalment released in theatres on November 5, 2026.