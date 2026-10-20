Ramayana: Yash urges audience to support, says ‘Please don’t try to find small faults in VFX’

Yash praises Namit Malhotra’s vision, says he wants Indian cinema to reach global level. Yash urges fans to support Ramayana, asks them not to nitpick over VFX.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ramayana-yash-urges-audience-to-support-says-please-dont-try-to-find-small-faults-in-vfx-8537552/ Copy

Yash at Ramayan event

Actor Yash has urged audiences to watch Ramayana with an open mind and support the people working to take Indian cinema to a global level. Speaking at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad, the actor praised producer Namit Malhotra’s vision and asked viewers not to focus only on minor flaws in the film’s visual effects. Yash, who plays Ravana in the mythological epic and is also a producing partner, said his conversations with Namit played an important role in his decision to join the project. He also praised director Nitesh Tiwari and his straightforward approach to filmmaking.

Speaking about Namit’s passion for Indian cinema, Yash said, “Anybody can dream of making a movie, but only a few people will have that kind of passion, dedication, determination and madness. As an Indian, I am telling you, we need to protect this guy. It’s our responsibility because this man was comfortably doing business in LA. Every time I met him, he always spoke about one thing, ‘We all are doing so much and Indians have done so much, but we should do something for our Indian film industry and I want to do it. I am getting Oscars, but I am not happy. I want our country to be placed at that level and that’s the day I am going to be happy.’ This is what he told me.”

Yash said Namit’s ambition to put Indian cinema on the global stage inspired him to work with the producer on Ramayana. He then appealed to audiences to support the team and give the film a fair chance when it releases.

The actor said, “Sometimes when someone tries to do things like this, he has gambled his reputation and money to put this film on a global platform. Please don’t try to find small faults in the VFX, this and that. It will never happen again if we lose people like him now. It will take more years; we will go back in time. Let’s see the film with an open mind. He has always taken every feedback and criticism and tried to do it better. I request you from my side, for once, if you like the film, let’s come together and show the world.”

“Please don’t try to find small faults; VFX, this-that. This chance won’t come again. For years. If we lose people like him now, we’ll go back. I request all the fans. Telugu industry, Kannada industry, Malayalam industry, Tamil industry, and Hindi industry: For once, if you like the film, LET’S COME TOGETHER AND SHOW THE WORLD” – Yash about #Ramayana and @malhotra_namit https://t.co/etCCsCtoTu — Vajra (@vajraTheAstra) October 19, 2026

Ramayana VFX faced criticism after first glimpse

The film’s visual effects became a topic of discussion after the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama was released. Several viewers criticised the VFX, while some questioned whether Ranbir was the right fit for the role. The appearance of the asuras also drew criticism, with some comparing them to characters from video games.

However, the trailer received a more positive response from several fans, some of whom pointed out improvements in the visual effects.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic by Valmiki, which tells the story of Lord Rama and his journey. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Arun Govil appears as King Dasharath, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, and Yash takes on the role of Ravana.

The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, Sonal Jha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Faisal Malik, among others.

Reportedly made on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the epic is planned as a two-part film series. The first instalment is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026.