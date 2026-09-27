Ranbir Kapoor gets angry at paparazzi during outing with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal; video goes viral

A video of Ranbir Kapoor’s interaction with photographers has caught the attention of social media users, with his remark, “Bahut bol raha hai tu,” becoming a talking point.

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Ranbir Kapoor loses his temper at paparazzi (PC: Instagram)

A night out in Mumbai turned into a talking point after a video of Ranbir Kapoor interacting with photographers began circulating online. The actor was accompanied by his wife Alia Bhatt, his Love & War co-star Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The group had gathered for a dinner outing and paused to pose for the paparazzi. While the initial pictures appeared to be a regular celebrity photo opportunity, the atmosphere changed as the actors prepared to leave. A photographer continued calling out to Ranbir, prompting a response from the actor that quickly caught viewers’ attention.

Ranbir Kapoor snaps at paparazzi during Mumbai outing

In a video shared on social media, Ranbir can be seen posing outside a restaurant with Alia, Vicky and Sanjay. During the photo session, Sanjay appeared to move away from the frame, allowing the three actors to pose together. However, Ranbir asked the filmmaker to return and join them for the pictures. The group continued posing before eventually deciding to leave.

As Ranbir walked away, a photographer repeatedly called out to him and asked him to pose with Alia and Vicky. The actor turned around and responded, “Bahut bol raha hai tu ha.” The brief exchange was captured on camera and the video soon gained attention online.

See viral video of Ranbir Kapoor here

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Ranbir Kapoor’s recent public appearance

The outing came shortly after the Ramayana team’s event in Mumbai. Ranbir has been in the spotlight following the unveiling of three first-look posters for the upcoming film over the course of the week. Alia and Vicky were also spotted at a fashion event on Saturday night, where they walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra. Their appearance together with Ranbir and Sanjay later brought the group into focus during the restaurant outing.

What is Love & War about?

Ranbir and Vicky will share the screen with Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The film is reportedly a period romantic war drama, although the makers have kept most of its story details under wraps.

Reports suggest that Ranbir and Vicky will play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia’s character. The story is expected to explore a love triangle set against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also features legendary Supriya Pathak in a key role.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1

Ranbir is also preparing for the release of Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part One, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 8, during Diwali 2026. The film features Yash, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil in key roles. Its second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.