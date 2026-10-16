Ranbir Kapoor leases luxury Pune home for Rs 4.63 lakh per month; agreement spans three years

Known for his work in films such as Animal and Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor continues to make headlines, this time for a high-value residential property deal in Pune.

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Ranbir Kapoor leases Trump Towers apartment in Pune (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor’s real estate investments have brought fresh attention to his property portfolio, with the actor entering into another rental agreement for a luxury home in Pune. The Bollywood star, known for classics such as Animal, Sanju, Wake Up Sid, Tamasha and Rockstar, has invested in properties across different locations in recent years. His latest deal involves a premium apartment in one of Pune’s high-end residential developments. The agreement offers a glimpse into the rental value of luxury homes in the city and adds another transaction to the actor’s growing real estate portfolio.

Ranbir Kapoor leases Pune apartment for three years

As per Hindustan Times, Ranbir Kapoor has leased his 6,094-square-foot apartment at Trump Towers in Pune for a starting monthly rent of Rs 4.63 lakh The leave and licence agreement was registered on October 6, 2026. The rental period runs from September 20, 2026 to September 19, 2029, covering a total of three years.

Details of the luxury apartment and rental agreement

Located in the Kalyani Nagar area near Yerwada in Pune, the apartment measures approximately 6,094 square feet and comes with three covered parking spaces. The agreement includes a 5% annual increase in rent, meaning the monthly payment will rise as the tenancy progresses. Over the full 36-month period, the total rent payable is estimated at around Rs 1.75 crore.

The tenant has also paid a security deposit of Rs 27.78 lakh, equivalent to six months of the initial monthly rent. These figures highlight the premium rental values associated with large apartments in upscale residential projects.

Ranbir Kapoor bought the property in 2015

Property registration documents indicate that Kapoor purchased the apartment in 2015 for more than Rs 11 crore. Trump Towers in Pune was developed through a partnership between the Trump Organisation and Panchshil Realty. The residential project in Kalyani Nagar consists of two 23-storey towers, with 46 single-floor apartments in each tower. The development offers spacious homes designed for the luxury housing market.

Ranbir Kapoor’s other real estate investments

Kapoor has also made property investments in Pune and Ayodhya. In April 2026, he purchased four adjoining land parcels spanning around 25.7 acres in Pimpri village in Pune’s Mulshi taluka for Rs 16.42 crore. The sale agreement was registered on April 30.

In May 2026, he acquired a 2,134-square-foot plot at The Sarayu, a plotted development by The House of Abhinandan Lodha in Ayodhya, for approximately Rs 3.31 crore. The actor has also leased out his former apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area. The 2,460-square-foot property in the Vaastu building was rented for Rs 11 lakh per month under a five-year agreement. Kapoor had purchased it in 2016 for Rs 35 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming magnum opus projects

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two major projects lined up, Ramayana and Love & War. In Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana:Part 1, the actor will portray Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita and Yash essaying Ravana. The film is planned as a two-part saga, with the first instalment scheduled for grand release on November 5, 2026.

Kapoor will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The romantic drama has generated considerable interest, bringing together the acclaimed filmmaker and a prominent cast.