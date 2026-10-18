Ranbir Kapoor performs on stage, sings ‘Kabira’ with Harshdeep Kaur at Mumbai Durga Puja pandal- Watch

Ranbir Kapoor joined the Durga Puja festivities in Mumbai, sharing the stage with singer Harshdeep Kaur for a performance of the popular track from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoor-performs-on-stage-sings-kabira-with-harshdeep-kaur-at-mumbai-durga-puja-pandal-watch-8537026/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor sings and performs ‘Kabira’ with Harshdeep Kaur (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor gave fans a musical moment to remember when he joined singer Harshdeep Kaur for a live performance during the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. The actor, known for his love for music and memorable film songs, stepped onto the stage as the festive gathering continued at one of the city’s well-known puja pandals. His appearance added a special touch to the celebrations, bringing together a popular Bollywood song and a much-loved face from the film industry. The occasion also saw the actor spending time with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, his close friend, during the auspicious festival.

Ranbir Kapoor joins Harshdeep Kaur to sing ‘Kabira’

The highlight of Ranbir’s visit was his impromptu performance of ‘Kabira’ with Harshdeep Kaur at the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Harshdeep was singing the popular track live on stage when Ranbir joined her, picked up a microphone and hummed along. The unexpected musical moment delighted those present at the venue and brought renewed attention to one of the most memorable songs associated with the actor’s film career.

See viral video of Ranbir Kapoor here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Srivastava (@pallav_paliwal)

‘Kabira’ and its lasting connection with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

‘Kabira’ features in Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 all time classic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which starred Ranbir Kapoor as Bunny and Deepika Padukone as Naina. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur as Avi and Kalki Koechlin as Aditi. Composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song remains a favourite among listeners for its emotional depth and memorable melody.

The track has two popular versions. The original version was sung by Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj, while the ‘Kabira Encore’ version featured Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur. The song reflects themes of love, friendship, personal choices and the pull of home.

Ranbir Kapoor seeks blessings with Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir attended the Mahasaptami celebrations with Ayan Mukerji, who escorted the actor through the crowded venue as fans cheered and waved. Ranbir acknowledged the crowd with waves and flying kisses before offering prayers inside the decorated pandal.

Dressed in an embroidered maroon silk kurta and cream trousers, the actor was seen standing barefoot with folded hands before the 17-foot idol of Goddess Durga. A priest applied a red tilak to his forehead as he sought blessings. Ayan wore a royal blue kurta with white pyjamas for the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Srivastava (@pallav_paliwal)

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor?

Ranbir will next appear as Lord Rama in director Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 5, 2026.