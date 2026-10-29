Ranbir Kapoor reveals proposing to Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara with three lions just 100 metres away: ‘Meri sherni mere aage…’

Ranbir Kapoor has shared the story behind his proposal to Alia Bhatt during their 2022 trip to Kenya. What he had planned as a romantic surprise turned into an unforgettable moment, with three lions nearby.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoor-reveals-proposing-to-alia-bhatt-in-maasai-mara-with-three-lions-just-100-metres-away-8540426/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt proposal story (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor has shared many stories about his relationship with Alia Bhatt, but one of their most special moments came with an unexpected twist. During a recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the actor looked back at the time he decided to ask Alia Bhatt to marry him during their trip to Kenya. The proposal took place in the beautiful Maasai Mara, where Ranbir had carefully planned a romantic surprise. However, the proposal setting came with something he had not quite expected, making the memory even more unusual.

Ranbir Kapoor planned a surprise proposal for Alia Bhatt in Maasai Mara

Recalling the moment while speaking to Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 host Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he had made arrangements with their guide and driver before popping the question in 2022. The actor had brought a ring with him and asked the guide to stop at a spot in the jungle. His plan was to get down on one knee while the guide took photographs from a distance.

Ranbir explained that he wanted pictures of the proposal because Alia enjoys photographs and sharing special moments. Recalling his plan, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I had already tipped our guide and driver and told them to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring with me, and I wanted to get down on one knee while they took photographs from a distance. Girls love photographs, you know, to post on Instagram, so I thought this was very important for Alia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sonytvofficial (@sonytvofficial)

Amitabh Bachchan, listening to the story, jokingly pointed out that there should be proof of such an important moment. His response gave Ranbir the chance to explain why the proposal was far from an ordinary romantic gesture.

Three lions were nearby when Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor revealed that three male lions were standing around 100 metres away when he got down on one knee to propose to Alia Bhatt. The presence of the animals added an unexpected element to what he had planned as an intimate moment between the two. Describing the scene, the actor lovingly referred to Alia as his “lioness” and compared himself to a mouse as he knelt in front of her.

He further said, “Proof hona chahiye… Nahi angooti toh thi, main ghar se laya laya tha, par sir mahaul aisa tha ki… teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 feet ki doori par, meri sherni mere aage khadi thi, aur main chuha bankar apne ghutno mein khada tha ki baby will you marry me? So I think that was a very, very… ek jaise ek adbhut experience raha tha meri zindagi ka, I’ll always remember (There had to be some proof… I did have a ring, I’d brought it from home but the situation was such that… there were three full-grown lions about 100 feet away, my own ‘lioness’ was standing right in front of me, and there I felt like a mouse, down on my knees, asking, “Baby, will you marry me?” It was truly an extraordinary experience, one of the most remarkable moments of my life that I will always remember.) He described the experience as extraordinary and said it was something he would always remember.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grew close while working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. They began dating in 2018 and became one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.

The two married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, attended by close friends and family. Their daughter, Raha Kapoor, was born in November that year. Since then, the couple have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life while keeping many personal moments private.