Ranbir Kapoor to make directorial debut in 2-3 years, says ‘Last decade as an actor’

Ranbir Kapoor is keen to explore a new side of filmmaking. The actor has revealed that he has started writing a script and hopes to begin shooting his first film as a director in the next two to three years.

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Ranbir Kapoor plans directorial debut within two to three years (PC: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor has spent years entertaining audiences with a range of roles, from romantic heroes to complex and intense characters. But the actor is now thinking about a different role in the film industry, one that would take him behind the camera. While he has several big projects lined up, he is also making time to work on an ambition he has spoken about before. In a recent conversation, Ranbir opened up about his plans to direct a film and shared when he hopes to take his first project to the floors.

Ranbir Kapoor plans directorial debut within two to three years

During an interview with his Ramayana: Part 1 co-star Sai Pallavi for BBC Asian Network, Ranbir revealed that he had started writing a script a couple of months ago. He spoke about the challenges of creating a story and said the process had given him greater respect for writers and filmmakers.

Ranbir also explained why directing interests him. He said, “I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it’s so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators. ‘How do you create?’ It’s exciting because I truly believe that after a musician, if there’s somebody who feels a creative high, it’s the director. An actor’s high is very superficial but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story, it’s just a beautiful experience and I hope I can do it.”

The actor has not finalised a genre for his first film. However, he shared that he is drawn to slice-of-life stories and films that leave audiences feeling good. He mentioned Life Is Beautiful, It’s a Wonderful Life and the films of Rajkumar Hirani as some of his inspirations, adding that he would like to make a feel-good family drama.

Ranbir Kapoor says ‘Last decade as an actor’

During the same conversation, Ranbir spoke about balancing his acting commitments with his interest in writing and direction. He said he generally works for around 100 to 125 days a year, which gives him time to develop stories.

He also made a remark that caught attention when he described the coming years as his ‘last decade as an actor’. Ranbir explained that he wants to make the most of the roles available to him at this stage of his career and gradually move towards direction.

He said, “I work only 100-125 days a year; I have a lot of time to write stories. I’ve never ever been so busy, never ever been so committed. I’ve always had one film out, and then I would start working on the other film. But, I guess, it’s my last decade as an actor; will I get to play these parts? I do want to kind of pivot towards direction. I don’t want to direct myself for sure. I really want to get these films done (Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2), and really get on floors with my directorial debut within 2 or 3 years, I hope.”

The actor added that he does not want to direct himself in his first film. Before taking up the new responsibility, he hopes to complete his existing commitments, including Brahmastra 2, Animal Park and Ramayana: Part 2. He hopes to begin work on his directorial debut within the next two or three years.