Ranbir Kapoor’s phone number leaked? Viral video from Ramayana screening sparks speculation

Did Ranbir Kapoor accidentally reveal his phone number? Viral clip from LA event gets fans talking

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoors-phone-number-leaked-viral-video-from-ramayana-screening-sparks-speculation-8540086/ Copy

Ranbir Kapoor's phone number leak video (PC-Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor and his former co-star Poorna Jagannathan recently shared a friendly moment at a special screening of Ramayana: Part One in Los Angeles. A video of their interaction has gone viral on social media, with fans wondering whether the actor’s personal phone number was accidentally revealed.

In the clip, Ranbir and Poorna can be seen chatting on the red carpet. Poorna then hands her phone to Ranbir, who appears to enter his contact details before returning the device. The moment was filmed from a distance and later shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram.

The video has sparked speculation about whether Ranbir’s phone number was exposed. However, the digits on the screen are not clearly visible, and there is no confirmation that his personal contact number was leaked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prem Sai Ponguru (@premponguru)



Ranbir and Poorna previously worked together in Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, which also featured Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

The interaction took place at an invite-only screening of Ramayana: Part One at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor Attends Ramayana Screening With Co-Stars

Ranbir attended the event with his co-stars Sai Pallavi and Yash, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra. The special 3D screening was held at the museum’s David Geffen Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 945. Several guests, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Rohini Iyer, Benji Kelly and Gisella Marengo, were reportedly present.

Videos of the cast interacting with guests and posing for photographs have since circulated on social media.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The two-part mythological epic is reportedly being made on a combined budget of around Rs 4,000 crore.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

As excitement builds ahead of the film’s release, Ranbir’s interaction with his former co-star has become another talking point from the Los Angeles event.